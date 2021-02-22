Putting People First: CQ fluency's Pandemic Resilient Company Earns Great Place to Work Certification

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global translation company, CQ fluency announced that it is now Great Place to Work-Certified™, proudly showcasing high employee morale with a strong, flexible workplace culture. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver increased innovation.

The data-driven methodology of Great Place to Work® showed that 97% of CQ fluency's employees shared a consistently positive experience despite extra pressures of the transformations required due to the pandemic, like other organizations. An employee survey was part of the certification process allowing employees to speak candidly on the importance of the company's support programs to cultivate a strong work culture.

Great Place to Work Certification™ is a testament to our people-centric culture with a focus on unity," says Elisabete Miranda, President & CEO of CQ fluency "People are at the heart of what we do, so having our employees confirm they feel valued for their efforts, both personally and professionally is of great importance." This certification highlights CQ fluency's mission of improving lives, beginning with their employees. With the added pressures of remote work, CQ fluency re-enforced a policy of flexibility for employees with heightened responsibilities, such as parents of school aged children, and for families of front-line workers. Elisabete continued "I am thrilled with the results of our commitment to creating an ecosystem of purpose-driven employees to have a positive effect on our clients, vendors and greater community

"We congratulate CQ fluency on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work®. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About CQ fluency

CQ fluency is a global company that offers a full suite of culturally relevant translation services for the life sciences and healthcare in over 170 languages. We are on a mission to improve lives– with subject matter experts who leverage their Cultural Intelligence (CQ) to blend meaning and feeling to cultivate real human connections. We combine human expertise with customized technology to help organizations effectively communicate to an increasingly diverse domestic population and navigate the global marketplace. Our clients include pharmaceutical and health insurance companies, hospitals and health agencies. More about CQ fluency can be found on our website at www.CQfluency.com

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work for All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Alysia Gemma

2014878007

[email protected]

SOURCE CQ fluency

