Putting the Brightest Minds to Work at Electrifying the Future: Vehya Builds Elite Team of Industry Experts to Rewire America's EV Landscape - The EoT (Electrification of Things) Made Easy™

DETROIT, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful launch, startup company Vehya announced the formation of a select panel of expert advisors who will now help the firm continue down a clear path toward supporting the burgeoning U.S. electric vehicles (EV) industry. Vehya focuses specifically on recruiting, training, and deploying green power workers that install and maintain EV charging stations. Vehya has already partnered with major players in EV, leveraging tailormade solutions and a unique recruiting platform to help propel a record-breaking market – with over 600,000 EVs sold in 2021 alone.

"We'll be maintaining our consistent growth in North America but, in the following months, we are also expanding to Latin America as well," said William McCoy, Vehya CEO. "Currently, we already operate in Brazil and we are very excited to provide solutions to other neighboring countries as well. We are working toward becoming the leading player in this market, assuring high service level, efficiency, and sustainability. And that is why we are so happy to have assembled such an esteemed advisory panel to help us get there."

Burt Jordan : Burt is the President of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corporation, a newly organized $345 Million Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) focused on the next generation of mobility. Retiring from the Ford Motor Company in 2020, Burt was the vice president of Global Purchasing Operations and Supply Chain Sustainability and was responsible for driving strategy, transformational growth, and maintaining efficiencies through program growth delivery, purchasing strategy, and supply chain sustainability.

"As a former executive for Ford, I've had the opportunity to see a lot of companies. I believe in Vehya's vision to help auto OEMs sell more electric vehicles through a customer centric, AI-driven approach to installation and service of EV chargers. Vehya's platform has a host of other applications in the sustainability and resilience industry and that excites me."

Jon Holland : Jon serves as the CFO & COO of EdgeEnergy and has been an innovating, strategic, and operational finance executive for over 30 years. With senior management experience in banking, technology, and e-mobility sectors, Jon has launched new divisions for Wells Fargo and Chase, ultimately generating over $300 million in sales, along with numerous private companies. Jon has scaled several early-stage EV charging companies, such as Qmerit and EV Connect, navigating them through hyper-growth periods over the past five years.

"I am most excited about working with Vehya because they have a superior platform and business model compared to their competitors which I have helped scale in prior positions."

David Beck : Specializing in transportation engineering and safety technology innovation for over 25 years, David possesses a strong background in machine learning, design, systems engineering, marketing, software hardware development, and project management. Working toward a vision that sees the transportation infrastructure growing beyond the projections over the next 15 years, he believes the industry is in multiple phases of innovation expansion (IoT, EVtol, Autonomy, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, EV Charging). David is also committed to Automotive with SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) as a member of the DC Board.

"Vehya has a package that gives customers options to EV and building needs in a corporate or business portfolio that meets expanding electric and vehicle growth."

Patrick Daly : Patrick serves as the Executive Manager/General Manager of Randy Wise Chevrolet in Flint, Michigan, and is a NADA Dealer Academy Graduate and honored recipient of Automotive News "40 under 40" Award. Proud to be a 3rd generation "car guy" that has been in the Retail Automotive business for over 14 years now, Daly helped make Randy Wise Chevrolet the 1st EV-ready Chevrolet store in the Flint market.

"I am most excited about working with Vehya because their products and services are exactly what everyone needs right now, and Vehya's process could not be simpler. As a Dealer Operator, Vehya checks every box you would want from an EV partner."

