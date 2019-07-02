Putting the Cloud to Work for America's Military, Veterans & Families

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Putting even more of the power of technology at the fingertips of those who serve veterans, military service members and their families, the nonprofit Code of Support Foundation (COSF) has added new features and interface to its online technology platform, PATRIOTlink.® The cloud-based platform helps caseworkers, counselors and volunteers find services and benefits for veterans, military servicemembers and families in areas from job training and education to mental health resources to housing and financial planning support. PATRIOTlink is also used directly by those who served and their families who are searching for resources.

PATRIOTlink 2.0 offers a better way to find resources for America's veterans, military and their families.

Code of Support Foundation launched the original PATRIOTlink after recognizing a huge gap in the military community: While many services exist, navigating the maze of programs and resources available was difficult and there was no platform to provide "one-stop shopping" for members of the community, veterans service officers, caseworkers or other professionals.

PATRIOTlink already lists more than 6,000 carefully vetted and verified programs. Veteran and military support workers and volunteers around the nation have already turned to it some 10,000 times since COSF introduced the service in 2018. In May, the Foundation announced a partnership with the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, allowing thousands of NACVSO members who are on the front lines of serving veterans and their families access to premium PATRIOTlink features. Veterans Affairs suicide prevention coordinators also count on PATRIOTlink to support their critical mission.

PATRIOTlink 2.0 includes new functionality that gives over 8,000 users more power to search and analyze available benefits and programs, to review the quality of each service and to track and manage client cases while protecting client identity.

"PATRIOTlink is the connection that can help get military, veterans and families the benefits and resources they are entitled to and deserve," said Kristina Kaufmann, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Code of Support Foundation.

"One of the biggest calls to action I have as a peer supporter is to find and recommend resources for specific needs," said Melissa Comeau of the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network. "With PATRIOTlink I have a vetted and monitored resource referral system that I never hesitate to use."

Among the new features launching in version 2.0:

Recommend a Program: Now, users can submit an individual service program or a bulk list of recommended additions to the PATRIOTlink platform. This new feature will leverage the knowledge of PATRIOTlink users to expand service offerings.

Enhanced feedback features: Providing feedback on listed services is now easier and more robust, allowing PATRIOTlink users to rate a program, report outdated information, write reviews and describe their interactions with individual programs.

Case Identification Numbers: This new feature allows service providers to organize their searches for a specific client under a unique Case ID Number. This alphanumeric Case ID will allow PATRIOTlink users to track their work on behalf of individual clients while maintaining client confidentiality.

"We are constantly working to improve the platform to improve the lives of the military community, and we value all feedback in order to make the site work even better for our users," said Jennifer Skinner Bingham, product director for PATRIOTlink.

Anyone can sign up at www.PATRIOTlink.org for a free account; premium memberships are available for caseworkers and others for unlimited searches and powerful analytics tools. Enterprise accounts also are available for agencies with multiple power users.

About Code of Support Foundation

COSF is a national nonprofit on the front lines of supporting the military and veteran community. COSF provides intensive, one-on-one case coordination support through experienced peer navigators; offers the PATRIOTlink cloud-based platform to help navigate resources available to caseworkers and the community; and encourages awareness and support of the military through the Code of Support, a pledge by which every American can commit their support to service members, veterans, caregivers and families.

For questions about PATRIOTlink:

Jennifer Skinner Bingham: Jennifer@CodeOfSupport.org 571-303-1199

Media contacts:

Steve Hirsh: 217349@email4pr.com 202-441-1516

Gordon Trowbridge: 217349@email4pr.com 202-409-4202

SOURCE Code of Support Foundation

Related Links

https://www.codeofsupport.org

