Putting The Hero Back Into News: NewsHero Seeks To Rebalance The News To Better Reflect The World We Live In

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to the idea that there are more helpers and heroes in the world than those who would do harm, NewsHero, is looking to change the current news agenda by focusing on those who have helped, vs. harmed, in the leading stories of the day. By taking a helper-focused, as opposed to a crisis-focused, approach to the news, NewsHero aims to create a platform in which journalists are liberated from the current clickbait driven model of reporting (i.e. "if it bleeds, it leads"). Writers and journalists will be directly incentivized to report on and cover all of the news, good or bad, accurately and fairly while ensuring that the stories are more balanced, family-friendly, and, where they can be, encouraging.

In a news industry that has faced ever-increasing layoffs and diminishing financial opportunities, NewsHero envisions replacing the traditional advertising and subscription models with a unique way to get news organizations and journalists paid. A NewsHero article will be the work of no less than three reputable sources and will get to the core of the issue while prioritizing the heroes in each story.

Members of the NewsHero platform will be able to get their local and global, curated news from a source that is ad-free and will be empowered to support journalists, their writing and sources directly through a proprietary payment system that is being developed by the NewsHero team.

Encouraged by initial interest from many journalists who wish to use NewsHero for distributing their own articles without the financial constraints and editorial influence from traditional outlets, co-founder Benji Rogers believes that there is an audience for the more hero-focused stance that NewsHero will inject into the daily news coverage.

"We believe that there is a hero in every story, that there is someone trying to help. We believe that there are more people who choose to be a part of the solution and so, to us, a 'hero' is the person in the story trying to help the largest number of their fellow humans," Rogers said.

Advantages of NewsHero:

Balanced News : The important work of rebalancing the current news agenda is realized through the sourcing of reputable articles, getting to the core of the issues and gathering the facts, while focusing on the heroic aspect(s) in each story.

: The important work of rebalancing the current news agenda is realized through the sourcing of reputable articles, getting to the core of the issues and gathering the facts, while focusing on the heroic aspect(s) in each story. Never Miss Out : Looking to provide a healthier and more uplifting way to consume the news, NewsHero is recruiting a diverse group of world-class editors and journalists who will maintain a hero-focused newsroom, sustained on factual and accurate reporting.

: Looking to provide a healthier and more uplifting way to consume the news, NewsHero is recruiting a diverse group of world-class editors and journalists who will maintain a hero-focused newsroom, sustained on factual and accurate reporting. 100% Community and Reader-Funded : Focusing on a community-based approach, readers can directly contribute to journalists and sources through each article.

: Focusing on a community-based approach, readers can directly contribute to journalists and sources through each article. Ad-Free: Funding will come from the community, ensuring that advertising will never shape the platform's news decisions.

NewsHero has launched a Kickstarter campaign, ( https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/benjirogers/newshero-covering-all-the-news-focusing-on-those-who-help ), for exclusive membership offerings and to spread awareness about their news platform among consumers.

About NewsHero

NewsHero's founding team, who come from a variety of backgrounds, from technology to journalism, are tired of the current state of reporting that emphasizes clickbait headlines and an "if it bleeds, it leads" mentality.

