Puttr Assembles All-Start Team to Redefine How Golfers Practice Putting

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttr, the groundbreaking smart putting mat and AI-powered coaching platform, is changing the way golfers train and play by assembling an unprecedented team of experts spanning golf instruction, artificial intelligence, and golf equipment innovation.

At the heart of Puttr's mission is a simple but overlooked truth: putting decides nearly half the strokes in golf, yet it's the part of the game most neglected. To transform how golfers practice and improve, Puttr has brought together an all-star team of advisors and collaborators:

Dave Phillips – Co-founder of the world-renowned Titleist Performance Institute and one of the most respected golf instructors globally. Phillips has worked with countless tour professionals and has spent his career studying how golfers move and perform.





Dr. Mark Bloomfield – Cambridge Fellow and leading expert in artificial intelligence, who is shaping how cutting-edge machine learning can deliver personalized coaching experiences at scale.





Sam Hahn – Founder of LAB Golf, the fastest-growing and one of the most successful putter companies in history, whose innovative equipment has helped redefine how players think about putting mechanics.

Together, this team bridges the gap between proven golf instruction, advanced AI technology, and deep insights into golfer and consumer behavior. Puttr leverages biomechanics, ball-tracking data, and adaptive coaching models to help golfers of every level build confidence, consistency, and skill on the greens—all from the convenience of home.

"Drive for show, putt for dough isn't just a saying—it's the reality of the game," said Matthew Allard, Founder & CEO of Puttr. "Puttr is creating an entirely new category in golf training by gamifying putting and simulating pressure. This is more than practice—it's changing how golfers play, learn, compete, and connect from home."

Puttr's vision goes beyond training: with gamified practice, online competitions, data-driven insights, and AI-powered personalized feedback, the company is building a new global putting ecosystem that makes the game more engaging and accessible than ever before.

For more information, visit puttr.co .

About Puttr

Puttr is the world's first smart putting mat and AI-powered putting coach, designed to make practice more fun, effective, and accessible. With games, training modes, and data-driven feedback, Puttr transforms how golfers engage with the most important part of the game—putting.

