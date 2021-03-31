Puttshack Announces April Opening Date for Its First U.S. Venue in Atlanta

Puttshack's elevated entertainment experience will be a first choice for every Atlantan's night out by filling its massive 25,000 square feet with four tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses, powered by the leading patented Trackaball technology. The game play will be matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu, full cocktail bar and an all-around upscale and inviting entertainment space that opens onto an expansive indoor-outdoor rooftop patio. With comprehensive, proven safety protocols in place in addition to adhering to all local, state and CDC Covid-19 guidelines, Puttshack Atlanta will be everyone's favorite and safe destination.

"We are thrilled to be opening Puttshack's first U.S. location in Atlanta," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "This city has an amazing energy, and we can't wait to bring the Puttshack experience to the community in just a few short weeks."

As Puttshack looks to deepen its roots in the local Atlanta community, Puttshack Atlanta has also committed to supporting the local hospitality industry by partnering with Giving Kitchen in Atlanta, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. As part of its menu give-back program, Puttshack is pledging $1.00 for every purchase of the Georgia Tailpipe, a locally inspired and sourced sharable dish of in-house slow-roasted pulled pork, bacon collard greens and pimento cheese spring rolls.

Located at 1085 Howell Mill Road, Puttshack Atlanta will feature prominently as a part of The Interlock, the highly anticipated $450 million mixed-use community development that blends right into the vibrant city life.

The first U.S. location, Puttshack Atlanta will join the brand's three current and booming London locations and is expected to be followed by openings in Chicago and Miami later this year. Puttshack recently signed a new lease in Nashville at the site of the Old Gibson Guitar factory in The Gulch neighborhood. The location is expected to open in the second half of 2023.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place to host a company off site, celebrate a birthday, date night or simply hang out with friends. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has three London locations with ambitious global plans for expansion.

Puttshack was founded by Steve and Dave Jolliffe, original founders of Topgolf and World Golf Systems, and Adam Breeden, co-founder of Flight Club, Ace Bounce and All Star Lanes. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: https://www.puttshack.com.

