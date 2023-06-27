Puttshack Continues Ambitious Expansion with Second Location in Chicago Suburbs

Upscale tech-infused mini golf experience to open at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience, today announced its continued expansion in the Chicago area with the signing of a new lease at Westfield Old Orchard, an upscale shopping and entertainment destination in Skokie, Illinois, in the suburbs of Chicago. The new Puttshack outpost will be the Chicago company's second location near its home base and is tentatively expected to open in late 2024.

Skokie's Puttshack venue will offer residents and visitors of the Chicagoland area another top-notch option for a fun and unique experience with family, friends, and colleagues. The more than 30,000 square-foot space will fill two floors and feature four highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which elevates the game play by keeping track of your score. The space will also have two full-service bars and a private event space with a capacity of approximately 120 that will be available for those looking to host exclusive private parties or corporate events.

"Puttshack's rapid growth and expansion of our one-of-a-kind mini-golf concept has been exciting to see, and we are thrilled to continue and take this next step toward opening in Skokie," said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack. "Having lived in Evanston for 15 years, I frequently visited Old Orchard with my family and we are confident the Skokie outpost will serve as the ideal destination for Chicagoland's residents and visitors to gather for family outings, date nights, and evenings out with friends and colleagues."

Puttshack is the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. The brand's ground-breaking Trackaball™ technology is integrated throughout the game experience resulting in a cutting-edge, high-energy experience, unlike anything currently on the market. With Puttshack's purposefully thought-out décor, interactive courses with interesting obstacles at every turn, seamless mechanized scoring, bonus points opportunities, and more, each Puttshack location is a true destination of its own. A few of the most popular holes include life-size beer pong, air hockey, roulette, connect four, and a true/false hole, all of which allow guests to enjoy the game of mini golf and compete in some of their favorite nostalgic games. The game play is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and signature hand-crafted cocktails, as well as world-class hospitality with an upscale vibe.

The addition of Puttshack is part of Westfield Old Orchard's multi-phase development plan that began in late 2022. It will serve as the entertainment anchor in the former Lord & Taylor space that will also include new luxury home furnishings and top fashion brands. Puttshack joins an impressive list of more than 150 retailers at the center, including Louis Vuitton, Bloomies, and Bar Siena.

"We are so pleased that Puttshack is joining Old Orchard to further solidify our standing as the premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination for Chicago and the surrounding area," said Serge Khalimsky, senior general manager, Westfield Old Orchard. "As we continue to enhance our offering, adding Puttshack was a no-brainer, and we are happy to have this exciting experience join our collection of top fashion brands and dining concepts."

The upcoming venue in Skokie will be Puttshack's second location in Illinois, joining the existing Puttshack located at Oakbrook Center. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has nine locations in the United States (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis) and four in the U.K. Minneapolis is one of 13 new locations that have already been announced to open through 2023 and beyond.

Puttshack continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's 2022 growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The capital will continue to allow Puttshack to expand into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience and follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021. Puttshack's growth is further evidenced by two new executive appointments: Susan Burke was appointed General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer, while Rocio DeJesus was named Head of People & Talent. Both new hires will play key roles as Puttshack grows both in locations and number of associates.

For more information about Puttshack, venue locations and job opportunities, please visit puttshack.com . For all media inquiries please reach out to [email protected] .

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with an exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and nine U.S. locations, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, Denver, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis with ambitious plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com .

About Westfield Old Orchard

Westfield Old Orchard is Chicagoland's premier shopping center and lifestyle destination. With an incredible wealth of over 150 retailers, dining options and event spaces including Louis Vuitton, Bloomie's, Tiffany & Co., Bar Siena and Tory Burch, and an exciting lineup of new initiatives and programming in the coming year, the center is transforming the in-person shopping experience for Chicago's North Shore and beyond. Learn more about Westfield Old Orchard, its retailers, upcoming events and initiatives at https://www.westfield.com/oldorchard , or visit the center at 4905 Old Orchard Center at the intersection of Skokie Blvd and Old Orchard Road in Skokie, Ill.

SOURCE Puttshack