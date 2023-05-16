Puttshack Denver Grand Opening - The RiNo District's Newest Denver Destination

Upscale patented tech-driven mini golf experience opens seventh U.S. location in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with globally inspired food and beverage, announced today the grand opening of its seventh U.S. location on May 26, 2023, located in the River North Art District (RiNo) at Denver's Lot 28, a historic area of the city that is in the midst of exciting growth, in partnership with Lagniappe Capital Partners and Platform Ventures.

Puttshack's new 24,500 square-foot single floor venue will feature four entirely custom, tech-driven, and highly competitive mini golf courses. Each course is powered by Puttshack's patented Trackaball™ technology. This tech is integrated throughout the entire game experience and lets guests enjoy automated scoring, bonus-point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more. Puttshack's unique gameplay is matched by a premium culinary experience that delights guests with its delicious, globally-inspired menu and full cocktail bar. With its world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightlife vibe, Puttshack Denver promises to be a destination that guests are excited to visit again and again with family, coworkers and friends.

Located at 2813 Blake Street, Puttshack Denver is in the happening RiNo neighborhood which features a mix of urban charm and repurposed industrial spaces now turned into restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and bars, combined to create the perfect day and nightlife destination in Denver. RiNo is also known for its colorful and avant-garde murals around almost every corner. The Puttshack Denver venue stays true to the neighborhood's lively aesthetic and will feature a mural by local artist Bobby Magee Lopez on its 1200 square-foot patio.

"We're excited to bring our dynamic, tech-infused game as well as incredible food and beverage to Denver's RiNo neighborhood. RiNo is known for its high energy and rich culture with art and entertainment in abundance, and we are thrilled for our newest Puttshack venue to be open in this great city," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "Puttshack will be the new go-to spot in Denver."

Puttshack's patented Trackaball™ technology and nostalgic-yet-modern atmosphere truly elevate the miniature-golf experience and position Puttshack as the leading concept in the emerging competitive-socializing market. A round at Puttshack is a high-energy experience unlike anything else in the marketplace.

Puttshack Denver is committed to giving back to its local community by supporting Conscious Alliance, a community of bands, brands, artists, and fans on a mission to awaken compassion and end hunger nationwide. As part of its give-back program, Puttshack Denver is pledging $1.00 for every purchase of the "Denver Tailpipe," a locally-inspired sharable spring roll dish packed with green chile chicken, Chihuahua cheese, and sauteed vegetables,served with poblano cheese and avocado salsa dipping sauce. Guests can also enjoy additional menu options with a Denver flare including the Mile High Flatbread with chimichurri pork, bacon fat tamale, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, jalapenos, and chipotle aioli.

Puttshack Denver's opening showcases the brand's continuous growth as the new location marks the company's seventh outpost in the United States (preceded by locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, and St. Louis) with four locations in the United Kingdom. Puttshack's ambitious growth plans continue with Pittsburgh and Scottsdale set to open later this Spring. The Puttshack Denver grand opening follows quickly on the heels of the Houston venue's opening in late April 2023.

A growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. in late 2022 continues to allow Puttshack to secure unique and desirable real estate opportunities as it expands into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience. The recent growth capital follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

Puttshack Denver will be open to the public Sunday through Wednesday, 11am to 12am, and Thursday through Saturday, 11am to 1am. Kids are welcome into the venue until 8pm, after which it becomes 21+.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with an exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and six U.S. locations, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, and St. Louis with ambitious plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com .

About Lagniappe Capital Partners

Lagniappe Capital Partners seeks the best seed and venture opportunities with entrepreneurs, helping build scalable, successful growth as they work to fill the void in the entertainment marketplace.

We invest in people. We seek out authentic concepts with excellent teams that provide the best consumer experiences. And where possible, we activate real estate along side and for the benefit of our partners.

We are not just another investment firm, we offer entrepreneurs strategic alignment by providing "a little something extra" with our network and expertise in retail entertainment operations and development. For more information about LCP go to www.lagniappecp.com.

