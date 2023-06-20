Puttshack is Headed to the Buckeye State

New upscale tech-infused mini golf experience to open in the Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience, today announced its continued expansion with a new lease at The Galaxy at POLARIS in Columbus, Ohio. The new lease marks the company's first venture into the Buckeye State, and the venue will feature Puttshack's signature craft cocktails and globally inspired dishes. Puttshack Columbus is tentatively slated to open in late 2024.

The new Puttshack in Columbus will be the first choice for residents and visitors looking for a fun outing, vacation, or staycation experience with family, friends, and colleagues. The venue will cover more than 25,000 square feet across two floors and an outdoor space. Featured will be four highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses featuring the brand's patented Trackaball™ technology. The space will have two full-service bars and a sizeable outdoor patio area. For guests looking to host exclusive parties for family, friends, and coworkers, a private event space with a capacity of up to 100 people will be available as well.

"The Columbus area is a dynamic, thriving, sports-centric community with more than 50 colleges and universities, making it one of the largest concentrations of students and young adults in the U.S.," said Joe Vrankin, Puttshack CEO. "Establishing Puttshack in Columbus as part of our expansion plan in the Midwest was a no-brainer. Columbus is home to a large community of young people – many staying after graduation - and Puttshack's tech-infused mini golf is a high-energy social activity with unrivaled globally inspired food and drink offerings. We're excited to bring competitive socializing to central Ohio."

Puttshack is the leading concept in the growing market of competitive socializing, with the company's patented cutting-edge Trackaball™ technology integrated throughout the entire game experience. The result is a social, immersive, and high-energy experience that includes automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more. Some of the most popular holes include giant beer pong, air hockey, roulette, connect four, and a true/false hole, all of which give guests a chance to enjoy the game of mini golf with a hint of nostalgia. The gameplay is paired with globally inspired food offerings, signature hand-crafted cocktails, all brought together with an undeniably unique Puttshack vibe.

POLARIS is a premier regional retail, dining, and entertainment destination ideally located north of downtown Columbus. The development is situated on more than 30 acres that will be filled with a multitude of innovative entertainment options, fine culinary experiences, and sought-after retail, residential, and office space. Located at 2116 Ikea Way, Puttshack in Columbus will be easily accessible via Interstate 71 and ideally located for young adults, friends, and families alike to gather for dynamic fun and delightful food.

"Our goal with The Galaxy at POLARIS is to fill our development with truly unique and desirable destinations, and Puttshack certainly fits that description," said Franz Geiger, Managing Director at NP Limited Partnership, which is developing the location. "We have ambitious plans to become the go-to location in the Columbus area for all things entertainment. Puttshack will absolutely help us reach those goals."

Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has nine locations across the United States (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis) and four in the U.K. Columbus is one of 13 new locations that have already been announced to open through 2023 and beyond with more new venues slated to be announced in the coming weeks.

Already proven in attracting a younger target demographic, the Puttshack team continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's 2022 growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The capital allows Puttshack to expand its reach into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience and follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with an exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and nine U.S. locations, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis with ambitious plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com.

About POLARIS

POLARIS is a regional shopping, dining, and entertainment destination north of downtown Columbus and easily accessed via I-71. The Galaxy at POLARIS is a new mixed-use development nestled on more than 30 acres to provide innovative entertainment options, the finest culinary experiences, contemporary office space, sophisticated residential units, ample shopping and active community areas including an expansive dog park and interactive walking trail. When completed, The Galaxy at POLARIS will have over 600 residential units, over 100,000 sq. ft. of commercial space, 2 parking garages and over 10 acres of green space.

