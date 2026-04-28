The May 27th debut of Puttshack's Columbus location also marks its 20th location in the U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the leading social entertainment concept reimagining mini golf and dining, is expanding its national footprint with a new location in Columbus. Opening Wednesday, May 27, 2026, the venue will bring the brand's signature blend of competitive socializing, tech-infused mini golf and craveable dining options to the new Polaris area at 8870 Galaxy Way.

Puttshack opens first Ohio location, bringing tech-infused mini golf to Columbus.

The 12,529 square-foot venue will feature two tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses, offering 18 unique holes. It will also offer three Challenge Holes, Puttshack's private suites equipped with competitive, rotating mini golf games and a dedicated server.

Powered by Puttshack's proprietary Trackaball™ technology, the experience automatically keeps score, eliminating the need for paper and pencils while delivering a seamless, interactive game. The Columbus location is designed as a vibrant social hub, ideal for everything from date nights and group outings to corporate events and celebrations.

"Columbus continues to grow as a destination for dining and entertainment, making it a natural fit for Puttshack," said David Bagley, Puttshack CEO. "As our 20th U.S. location, and 24th global location overall, this opening marks an exciting milestone for the brand. We're thrilled to introduce our tech-driven mini golf experience and new menu to the community, fostering a space where guests can come together to play, dine and connect."

More Than Mini Golf: Bold, Craveable Food & Beverage

Puttshack Columbus will showcase the brand's newly launched U.S. menu, featuring more than 50 craveable food and beverage offerings designed to bring nostalgic favorites to life with a modern twist.

Menu highlights include five varieties of wings, the Signature Skirted Cheeseburger topped with a crispy cheese halo, the stacked Birria Nacho Tower and the Grilled Chicken Flatbread Foldover. For every order of Churro Dippers sold, the Columbus location will donate $1 to local charity partner St. Jude's Children's Hospital. The menu also features a range of shareable plates, bowls and dietary-friendly options, ensuring something for every guest.

Behind the bar, guests will find an elevated cocktail program with signature drinks like the Pineapple Express Mule and 1792 Puttshack Barrel Pick Old Fashioned, alongside craft beer, wine and zero-proof options. A weekday happy hour will also feature value-driven offerings, including wings and draft beer specials.

Hours & Reservations

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Puttshack Columbus will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Opening Day. Guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance, with walk-ins welcome based on availability.

To celebrate this milestone, guests who sign up for the Puttshack Perks program prior to the opening will receive a free game of 9-hole mini golf. For more information, visit www.puttshack.com/locations/columbus/.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading social entertainment concept, reimagining the traditional mini golf and dining experience. Rooted in innovation, Puttshack sparks connection and joy for all with a welcoming, high-energy environment, tech-infused mini golf and a delicious menu packed with familiar favorites and exceptional cocktails. Named Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Hot Concept, Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. The company continues to grow, now operating 19 U.S. and 4 U.K. locations since its 2018 founding. The global headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois, with a U.K. office in London, England. For more information, visit puttshack.com.

CONTACT:

Natalie Stanichuk

Page One Public Relations

312-420-2225

[email protected]

SOURCE Puttshack