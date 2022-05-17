Puttshack Signs New Lease in Philadelphia

Located inside The Shops at Liberty Place at 1625 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, Puttshack will attract people of all ages looking for a great night out by filling the 26,000-square-foot venue with four tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses, powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology that keeps score for you as you play. The game play is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and cocktail program. The upscale entertainment space will offer multiple semi- and fully private event spaces for exclusive parties and include two full-service bars.

"Philadelphia's bustling Center City blends historic sites with skyscrapers and premier destinations, making it a perfect choice for Puttshack," said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack. "We can't wait to bring our tech-infused mini golf experience to Philadelphia and be a part of such a historic and bustling neighborhood of the city."

Puttshack Philadelphia will be conveniently located inside the magnificent, award-winning retail complex, nestled between the One Liberty Place and Two Liberty Place office towers. Positioned in the heart of the Center City shopping district, The Shops at Liberty Place is one of the finest urban retail centers in the country.

"Puttshack will bring a new and curated experience encompassing mini golf, dining and entertainment to The Shops at Liberty Place," said Tom Dempsey, Managing Director and Head of Asset Management of Metropolis Investment Holdings Inc. (metropolisinv.com). "We're thrilled to welcome Puttshack to our growing roster of retail partners and offer a new vibrant venue to be enjoyed by families and guests of all ages."

Puttshack successfully opened its first two U.S. locations in Atlanta and Chicago in 2021, which continue to outperform all success metrics, and join the brand's four hugely popular London locations. New locations in the U.S. will open this summer in Boston and Miami, followed by Denver, Houston, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Nashville and its second Atlanta location into 2023.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team is continuing its strategic expansion plans, identifying optimum locations in top MSAs across the U.S. Puttshack is represented in the Philadelphia market by Jacob Cooper of MSC (hellomsc.com) and Robert Johnson of Emerging Concepts (emergingconcepts.com). Michael Gorman, Iryna Iryk and Madelaine Whitehead of Metro Commercial (metrocommercial.com) represented the Landlord in The Shops at Liberty Place transaction.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company offsite. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and two U.S. locations, Atlanta and Chicago, with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: puttshack.com.

About The Shops at Liberty Place

Philadelphia's best shopping destination, The Shops at Liberty Place is conveniently located in the heart of Center City's business district and near Rittenhouse Square, located between the One Liberty and Two Liberty towers, anchoring a robust retailer corridor. The Shops at Liberty Place features more than 50 retailers, including an expansive food court and retail favorites such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet Store, Bath & Body Works, LOFT Outlet, Jos. A. Banks, Victoria's Secret and many more. The Shops at Liberty Place, which was voted "Best Mall 2021" by Metro Philadelphia readers, is the ideal location for one-stop shopping in Center City. shopsatliberty.com

