Puttshack Signs New Lease in Scottsdale Quarter

"Scottsdale's young, dynamic and active community makes it a priority market for us, and we look forward to being a key tenant in Scottsdale Quarter," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "As the leader in tech-forward social entertainment, we can't wait to expand Puttshack's presence in Arizona and other top-tier markets across the entire U.S."

Located on Scottsdale Road and surrounded by the lush Sonoran Desert, Puttshack Scottsdale is in prime location within the Valley's fast-growing premier outdoor shopping destination. Scottsdale Quarter boasts breathtaking landscaping, highly sought retailers, unique dining, and top-of-the-line beauty services. The open-air center is also home to the park-like gathering space, The Quad, featuring one of the most popular splash pad pop-jet fountains in the Valley.

"At Scottsdale Quarter, we strive to bring unique, immersive social experiences to the community and Puttshack will provide exactly that and more," said Richard Hunt, general manager of Scottsdale Quarter. "The upscale entertainment concept complements our existing lineup of high-end tenants and elevated experiences, and we know the brand will find great success at our property."

Puttshack successfully opened its first U.S. location at Atlanta's The Interlock in April, which continues to outperform all success metrics, joining the brand's three hugely popular London locations. Puttshack plans to open Oak Brook, Ill., in Fall 2021, followed by Miami, Boston and Houston in 2022, as well as a Nashville location in 2023. The team is planning to continue to announce multiple new U.S. locations soon that plan to open in 2022.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team is continuing its strategic expansion plans, identifying optimal locations in top MSAs across the U.S. Puttshack is represented nationally by Mat Focht and Robert Johnson of Emerging Concepts http://emergingconcepts.com/.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place to host a company off site, celebrate a birthday, date night or simply hang out with friends. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has three London locations and one U.S. location in Atlanta with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: https://www.puttshack.com.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire lifestyle destination sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

About Scottsdale Quarter

Scottsdale Quarter caters to one of the country's wealthiest communities with luxury retail and one-of-a-kind eateries set within a beautiful backdrop that has won both local and national design awards. In addition to numerous design awards, Scottsdale Quarter also was recently recognized as one of the most philanthropic companies in Arizona by AZ Big Media. The town center is home to more than 80 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as numerous events and activities throughout the year. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often. Scottsdale Quarter is open seven days a week; Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday noon – 6 p.m. For more information, please call (480) 270-8123 or visit scottsdalequarter.com. Stay up-to-date with events and news by following the shopping center on Facebook and Instagram.

