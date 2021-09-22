Puttshack Signs Second Atlanta Lease at High Street

As the first anchor tenant to be announced for High Street, the more than 26,000-square-foot Puttshack space will feature four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. They are powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball technology, which is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. The game play is also matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale vibe.

Developed by national real estate developer, owner and operator GID, High Street is located at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive, just steps from the Dunwoody MARTA Station and offers seamless access to GA-400 and I-285. The first phase of the project will break ground this year and includes 150,000 square feet of entertainment-driven retail and restaurants, approximately 600 luxury rental apartments, 90,000 square feet of loft office and 222,000 square feet of existing office space. With a prime location overlooking an expansive events lawn, Puttshack at High Street anchors the uniquely upscale and dynamic retail and public space atmosphere.

"Our vision for High Street is to deliver a highly connected cosmopolitan oasis in Atlanta's thriving Central Perimeter market that features an incredible mix of entertainment, shopping and dining," said Jim Linsley, President of GID Development Group. "Puttshack at High Street is delivering on that vision and will bring our community the types of new and exciting experiences they crave, all while being seamlessly integrated within the project's energetic and vibrant mixed-use environment. We're looking forward to breaking ground on High Street's first phase this year, ultimately creating the most dynamic retail and entertainment experience in metro Atlanta."

The second Atlanta location joins Puttshack's growing list of upcoming U.S. locations. Puttshack successfully opened its first U.S. location at Atlanta's The Interlock in April, which continues to outperform all success metrics, joining the brand's three hugely popular London locations. Puttshack plans to open Oak Brook, Ill., in Fall 2021, followed by Miami, Boston, Houston and Scottsdale in 2022, as well as a Nashville location in 2023. The team expects to announce more U.S. locations soon that plan to open in 2022 and beyond.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team is continuing its strategic expansion plans, identifying optimal locations in top MSAs across the U.S. Puttshack is represented nationally by Mat Focht and Robert Johnson of Emerging Concepts http://emergingconcepts.com/.

For more information about Puttshack, venue locations and job opportunities, please visit http://www.puttshack.com.

Puttshack Media Inquiries: [email protected]

High Street Media Inquiries: [email protected]

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place to host a company off site, celebrate a birthday, date night or simply hang out with friends. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has three London locations and one U.S. location in Atlanta with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: https://www.puttshack.com.

About High Street

High Street is a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use and entertainment destination located just steps away from the Dunwoody MARTA Station and at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive in Atlanta's Central Perimeter. High Street's walkable, mixed-use environment will be highly activated with world-class public spaces and a sophisticated event plaza that will be the focal point of the development and a new gathering place for the community. Upon completion, the transit-oriented, urban district will feature 10 city blocks thoughtfully developed around a pedestrian-friendly street grid. The first phase includes 150,000 square feet of retail, 90,000 square feet of new loft office, 600 apartments and a signature park spanning ¾ acres. For more information about High Street, visit the website at www.highstreetatlanta.com or follow along on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter at @HighStreetATL.

SOURCE Puttshack