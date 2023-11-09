PUTTSHACK UNLEASHES THE ULTIMATE ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE IN NASHVILLE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming opening of its newest location in the vibrant Gulch district of Nashville. Set to open its doors on November 24, 2023, this marks the brand's first venture into the heart of Tennessee, bringing the ultimate blend of technology, entertainment, and delectable dining to Music City. Spanning an impressive 28,000 square feet, Puttshack Nashville promises an exceptional and memorable experience for visitors of all ages. This new location showcases a host of exciting features:

Live Entertainment: A dedicated stage for live music and a DJ booth, ensuring that the entertainment never stops.

Cutting-Edge Mini Golf: Four 9-hole courses are powered by Puttshack's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, engineered within Puttshack's golf balls– transforming your mini golf experience with seamless automated scoring and bonus point opportunities.

Upscale Flavors: With two full-service bars and an extensive shareable menu, guests can savor Puttshack's signature hand-crafted cocktails while they play, or fuel up for the big game with globally-inspired bites.

With two full-service bars and an extensive shareable menu, guests can savor Puttshack's signature hand-crafted cocktails while they play, or fuel up for the big game with globally-inspired bites. Exclusive Event Spaces: Puttshack welcomes those hosting exclusive events– including company outings, birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and every occasion in between. The venue offers both private and semi-private event spaces with flexible capacity, customizable food & beverage packages, and expert planning assistance–accommodating a range of group sizes and preferences.

Puttshack is more than just mini golf; it's a complete social entertainment experience. Guests can enjoy playing nostalgic games like life-size beer pong, air hockey, roulette, Connect Four, and a true/false hole. Paired with a globally-inspired dining menu, world-class hospitality, and vibrant nightlife atmosphere, Puttshack is the perfect spot for date nights, family outings, and evenings out with friends alike.

Puttshack Nashville is dedicated to supporting the local community and will proudly support The Giving Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and community resources. Puttshack will donate $1 to this worthy cause for every purchase of their "Nashville Tailpipe"– a "meat and three"-inspired spring rolls filled with house-smoked pork, bacon collard greens, pimento cheese, and drunken beans, served with BBQ and peach dipping sauces.

Additionally, patrons can savor a local favorite, the Frozen Bushwacker, a delightful twist on the traditional Bushwacker. This specialty cocktail features a blend of Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Baileys Irish Cream, Bacardí Black, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, espresso, cream of coconut, hazelnut, and chocolate syrups, and is served with a toasted coconut rim and a cherry garnish.

Logan Powell, CFO of Puttshack, expresses his excitement about being a part of the vibrant Gulch neighborhood, stating, "Nashville's Gulch district is the perfect backdrop for Puttshack's unique blend of technology, entertainment, and delicious cuisine. We can't wait to share the Puttshack experience with the people of Music City."

Nashville's outpost will be located at 138 12th Ave N, the site of the Old Gibson Guitar factory in the heart of The Gulch, Nashville's premier urban neighborhood between Music Row and Downtown. Known for its trendy restaurants, vibrant nightlife, and an array of entertainment options, The Gulch is one of Nashville's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods, making it the ideal location for Puttshack to introduce its innovative and interactive entertainment concept.

Puttshack will be open to the public Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Kids are welcome into the venue until 8 p.m., after which it becomes 21+. Sign up for Puttshack Perks before they open to be the first to know when reservations are live, and to receive a free game of 9-hole mini golf at Puttshack.com/Nashville.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with an exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generational appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and ten U.S. locations, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis with ambitious plans for future expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com .

