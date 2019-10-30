COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puut A/S announced today that it has released Puut Wallet - Global Edition, to enhance the overall experience for users across major platforms and to introduce new features to Puut Wallet users.

"We have spent the past 9 months working on various improvements of Puut Wallet Platform," says Mark Arthur, Founder and CEO of Puut Wallet. "Rather than releasing incremental updates, we wanted to bring a simplified interface and a new set of purposed built features to the ever-growing number of Puut Wallet users worldwide," concluded Mr. Arthur.

All-In-One digital wallet platform

The upcoming update brings several improvements including:

- Simplified and enhanced UI design

- Institutional wallets

- Full-fledged Encrypted Messenger

- Promotion Wall

- Crypto Wall

- Support for Ethereum wallets

- Interactive Mobile Invoices and eInvoicing

- Cashback wallets made simple

Simplified and enhanced UI design

A completely upgraded home screen that is crystal clear as to what actions users may take, making it simpler to navigate from one part of the Wallet Platform to another.

Institutional wallets

A set of new features that lets governments deliver citizen-centric public services. The new features allow organisations to conveniently and securely tokenise and push personal identification media into citizens' wallets using both the OpenWallet Platform and the OpenWallet API. This is including but not limited to government-issued e-invoices, ID cards, passports, social security cards, vaccination cards with medical records, voter's cards, residence permits, library cards, driving licenses and visas.

Full-fledged Encrypted Messenger

This edition comes with a Messenger that is encrypted enough for users to exchange private keys, among other things

Crypto Wall

The Marketplace is now home to Crypto Wall, a feature that lets users buy and sell cryptoassets without the need to deposit funds on the Marketplace.

Promotion Wall

A Marketplace's new Wall that allows brands to list promotions that users care about.

Interactive Mobile Invoices & eInvoicing

Businesses and governments can now create Multi-currency Interactive Mobile Invoices (MIMI) that can be accepted and paid without leaving Puut Wallet.

Cashback wallets made simple

We have made cashback wallets simple for users shopping with our preferred merchants. These wallets allow users to check wallet balance, to transfer cashback to other users and to redeem it with merchants.

About Puut Wallet

Puut A/S is a Tech company that offers blockchain-based, biometrics-enabled and AI-ready OpenWallet platform as a service to smartphone users, service providers, merchants and governments alike.

