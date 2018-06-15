Puxin Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 1,080,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Haitong International Securities Company Limited, and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

Puxin's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

United States

Phone: +1-800-831-9146

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Attention: Prospectus Group

60 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

Phone: +1-800-503-4611

Email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com

Barclays Capital Inc.

Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Phone: +1-888-603-5847

Haitong International Securities Company Limited

Attention: Investment Banking Department

12th Floor, 340 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10173

Phone: +1 212 351 6040

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited

28th Floor, 350 Park Avenue

New York, NY, 10022

Phone: +1-646-794-8800

Email: g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China.

For more information, please contact:

Puxin Limited

Phone: +86-10-6269-8930

E-mail: ir@pxjy.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

