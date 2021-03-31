Puxin Announces US$20 Million Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase through one or more transactions up to US$20 million worth of its American depository shares ("ADSs"), representing its ordinary shares, during a 12-month period ending on March 31, 2022 (the "Share Repurchase Program").

Under the Share Repurchase Program, Puxin may purchase its ADSs through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may make repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of ADSs repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW, "Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/ .

