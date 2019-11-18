Puxin Limited Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net revenues were RMB996.0 million ( US$139.4 million ), an increase of 48.7% from RMB669.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.

( ), an increase of 48.7% from in the third quarter of 2018. Operating income was RMB41.5 million ( US$5.8 million ), compared to operating loss of RMB(61.1) million in the third quarter of 2018.

( ), compared to operating loss of in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted operating income (loss) [1] was RMB52.2 million ( US$7.3 million ), compared to RMB(41.8) million in the third quarter of 2018.

was ( ), compared to in the third quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB33.7 million ( US$4.7 million ), compared to net loss of RMB(50.2) million in the third quarter of 2018.

( ), compared to net loss of in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited [2] was RMB43.5 million ( US$6.1 million ), compared to RMB(51.0) million in the third quarter of 2018.

was ( ), compared to in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB80.6 million ( US$11.3 million ), compared to RMB(20.3) million in the third quarter of 2018.

was ( ), compared to in the third quarter of 2018. Cash and cash equivalents were RMB322.0 million ( US$45.0 million ), compared to RMB778.0 million as of December 31, 2018 .

( ), compared to as of . Student enrollments increased by 60.2% to 871,896 from 544,253 in the third quarter of 2018.

Mr. Yunlong Sha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Puxin, commented, "the third quarter of 2019 was an inspiring period and we are delighted to announce solid results. To highlight, Puxin has achieved profitability on an operational basis for the first time. Net revenues grew 48.7% year-over-year to RMB996.0 million, beating previous expectation. In particular, our K-12 education service line performed exceptionally well. Excluding financial impact from online school and headquarter, net revenues increased by 86.4% year-over-year and the operating profit increased by 667.1% year-over-year. In the meantime, excluding financial impact from online school and headquarter, Puxin's study-abroad services had its first positive quarterly operating margin at 8.5% since the acquisition of Global Education and ZMN Education in 2017."

"Puxin continues to scale up at a steady pace and we believe this can be attributed to both our 'acquisition and integration' strategy as well as excellent organic growth of our existing portfolio. Improved operational efficiency also contributed to our quarterly performance. For example, student enrollments increased by 60.2%, reaching a total number of 871,896 enrollments. In addition, the retention rate reached 70.3% which further solidified Puxin's position as a top-tier education service provider. Looking ahead, with eight newly acquired schools, we will continue our dedication to realizing future growth fueled by our 'acquisition and integration' strategy. Overall, we are optimistic about the outlook for the education market in China and are committed to sustain the solid growth momentum in the future."

[1] Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [2] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [3] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax (benefits) expenses; adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax (benefits) expenses, share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 48.7% to RMB996.0 million (US$139.4 million) from RMB669.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in student enrollments. Student enrollments increased by 60.2% to 871,896 from 544,253 in the same period of 2018.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 32.0% to RMB494.6 million (US$69.2 million) from RMB374.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in teaching staff's compensation. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 32.5% to RMB493.6 million (US$69.1 million) from RMB372.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was RMB501.5 million (US$70.2 million), an increase of 70.0% from RMB295.1 million in the same period of 2018. Gross margin was 50.3%, compared to 44.1% for the same period in 2018.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses increased by 29.1% to RMB459.9 million (US$64.3 million) from RMB356.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Selling expenses increased by 28.5% to RMB304.8 million (US$42.6 million) from RMB237.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 31.8% to RMB299.9 million (US$42.0 million) from RMB227.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increases were primarily due to increases in marketing expense and marketing staff compensation.

General and administrative expenses increased by 30.5% to RMB155.1 million (US$21.7 million) from RMB118.8 million during the same period of 2018. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 35.0% to RMB150.3 million (US$21.0 million) from RMB111.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increases were primarily due to increases in staff compensation and daily operating expense.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related operating costs and expenses decreased to RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million) from RMB19.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to less grants of options to employees in 2019.

Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin

Operating income in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB41.5 million (US$5.8 million) compared to the operating loss of RMB(61.1) million in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating margin was 4.2% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to (9.1)% in the same period in 2018.

Adjusted operating income was RMB52.2 million (US$7.3 million), compared to the adjusted operating loss of RMB(41.8) million in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted operating margin was 5.2%, compared to (6.2)% in the same period of the prior year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB33.7 million (US$4.7 million), compared to the net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB(50.2) million during the third quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.38 (US$0.06), compared to basic and diluted net loss of RMB(0.62) during the same period of 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB43.5 million (US$6.1 million), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB(51.0) million during the same period of 2018. Adjusted basic net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited[4] was RMB0.50 (US$0.07), compared to adjusted basic net loss of RMB(0.62) during the same period of 2018. Adjusted diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB0.49 (US$0.07), compared to adjusted diluted net loss of RMB(0.62) during the same period of 2018.

[4] Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

EBITDA

EBITDA was RMB70.8 million (US$9.9 million), compared to RMB(19.5) million in the third quarter of 2018.

EBITDA margin was 7.1% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to (2.9)% in the same period in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB80.6 million (US$11.3 million), compared to RMB(20.3) million in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.1%, compared to (3.0)% in the same period in 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of RMB322.0 million (US$45.0 million), compared to RMB778.0 million as of December 31, 2018. The decreases were primarily due to acquisitions of k-12 schools.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB770.6 million and RMB797.2 million, which represents an increase of 45% to 50% year-over-year. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on September 30, 2019. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2019, or at any other rate.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes; EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax (benefits) expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax (benefits) expenses, share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes, and adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited are defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "confident" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies, its ability to achieve and maintain profitability, its ability to attract and retain students to enroll in its courses, its ability to effectively manage its business expansion and successfully integrate businesses it acquired, its ability to identify or pursue targets for acquisitions, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, its ability to improve the content of its existing courses or to develop new courses, and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/ .

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



As of December 31, As of September 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 778,006 321,998 45,049 Restricted cash, current portion - 358,835 50,203 Inventories 9,659 11,879 1,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 128,638 111,752 15,635 Loan receivable - 189,557 26,520 Total current assets 916,303 994,021 139,069







Non-current assets





Restricted cash, non-current portion 40,971 39,176 5,481 Operating lease right-of-use assets - 991,398 138,702 Property, plant and equipment, net 248,801 292,244 40,886 Intangible assets 218,978 261,785 36,625 Goodwill 1,243,817 1,895,362 265,171 Deferred tax assets 3,456 2,018 282 Rental deposit 64,693 74,350 10,402 TOTAL ASSETS 2,737,019 4,550,354 636,618







LIABILITIES









Current liabilities





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued

expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group of RMB490,696 and

RMB1,146,823 as of December 31, 2018 and September 30,

2019, respectively) 515,623 1,189,302 166,389 Income tax payable of the consolidated VIE without recourse to

the Group 15,755 15,126 2,116 Deferred revenue, current portion (including deferred revenue,

current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the

Group of RMB862,043 and RMB1,179,549 as of

December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively) 876,861 1,190,608 166,572 Operating lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated

VIE without recourse to the Group - 246,895 34,542 Amounts due to related parties (including amounts due to related

parties of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group

of RMB3,199 and RMB354 as of December 31, 2018 and

September 30, 2019, respectively) 54,493 1,998 280 Bank borrowing of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group 106,600 355,100 49,680 Promissory notes, current portion (including promissory notes,

current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the

Group of RMB190,000 and RMB nil as of December 31, 2018

and September 30, 2019, respectively) 361,888 89,346 12,500 Total current liabilities 1,931,220 3,088,375 432,079

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



As of December 31, As of September 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD







Non-current liabilities





Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group 121,191 90,545 12,668 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the consolidated

VIE without recourse to the Group - 663,548 92,834 Deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated VIE without recourse

to the Group 71,031 81,393 11,387 Franchise deposits of the consolidated VIE without recourse to

the Group 1,763 2,443 342 Derivative liabilities (including derivative liabilities of the

consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB nil

and RMB nil as of December 31, 2018 and September 30,

2019, respectively) 63,942 170,115 23,800 Promissory notes, non-current portion (including promissory

notes, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE without

recourse to the Group of RMB nil and RMB nil as of December

31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively) - 89,346 12,500 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,189,147 4,185,765 585,610







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Ordinary shares (par value of USD0.00005 per share;

1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

188,627,228 and 188,627,228 shares issued and

165,038,164 and 173,955,196 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively) 62 62 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,944,325 2,165,200 302,922 Statutory reserve 4,595 4,595 643 Accumulated other comprehensive income 68,214 73,693 10,310 Accumulated deficit (1,469,303) (1,879,008) (262,883) Total Puxin Limited shareholders' equity 547,893 364,542 51,001 Non-controlling interest (21) 47 7 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 547,872 364,589 51,008







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,737,019 4,550,354 636,618

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended September 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD







Net revenues 669,664 996,042 139,351 Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of

RMB2,153 and RMB954 for the three months ended September 30,

2018 and 2019, respectively) 374,614 494,581 69,194 Gross profit 295,050 501,461 70,157







Operating expenses:





Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of

RMB9,646 and RMB4,861 for the three months ended September

30, 2018 and 2019, respectively) 237,291 304,801 42,643 General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation expenses of RMB7,486 and RMB4,843 for the three

months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively) 118,834 155,113 21,701 Total operating expenses 356,125 459,914 64,344







Operating (loss) income (61,075) 41,547 5,813







Interest expense 9,827 13,773 1,927 Interest income 1,418 6,925 969 Foreign exchange gain - 318 44 Gain on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative

liabilities and warrants 20,022 912 128 Loss on disposal of subsidiary 11 - - (Loss) income before income taxes (49,473) 35,929 5,027 Income tax expenses 746 2,187 306 Net (loss) income (50,219) 33,742 4,721 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 18 32 4 Net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited (50,237) 33,710 4,717







Net (loss) income per share attributable to Puxin Limited





Basic and diluted (0.31) 0.19 0.03 Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





Basic and diluted (0.62) 0.38 0.06







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic

net (loss) income per share 163,323,504 173,938,756 173,938,756 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted

net (loss) income per share 163,323,504 177,818,968 177,818,968

Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (In thousands of RMB and USD)



For the three months ended September 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD















Net (loss) income (50,219) 33,742 4,721







Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:





Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (4,308) 7,560 1,058 Total comprehensive (loss) income (54,527) 41,302 5,779 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 18 32 4







Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited (54,545) 41,270 5,775

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



For the nine months ended September 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD







Net revenues 1,696,676 2,244,639 314,037 Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of RMB

5,405 and RMB3,534 for the nine months ended September 30,

2018 and 2019, respectively) 936,654 1,163,008 162,711 Gross profit 760,022 1,081,631 151,326







Operating expenses:





Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of

RMB20,293 and RMB17,326 for the nine months ended

September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively) 611,963 769,174 107,611 General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation expenses of RMB304,057 and RMB199,914 for the

nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively) 620,954 576,161 80,608 Total operating expenses 1,232,917 1,345,335 188,219







Operating loss (472,895) (263,704) (36,893)







Interest expense 27,473 54,005 7,556 Interest income 1,702 11,835 1,656 Foreign exchange gain - 308 43 Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants 96,128 97,967 13,706 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 900 - - Gain on disposal of subsidiary 82 - - Loss before income taxes (595,612) (403,533) (56,456) Income tax (benefits) expenses (1,953) 6,104 854 Net loss (593,659) (409,637) (57,310) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 12 68 10 Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (593,671) (409,705) (57,320)







Net loss per share attributable to Puxin Limited





Basic and diluted (4.32) (2.41) (0.34) Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





Basic and diluted (8.64) (4.82) (0.68)







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per share 137,560,036 169,863,123 169,863,123

Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands of RMB and USD)



For the nine months ended September 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD















Net loss (593,659) (409,637) (57,310)







Other comprehensive income, net of tax:





Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments 10,407 5,479 767 Total comprehensive loss (583,252) (404,158) (56,543) Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 12 68 10







Total comprehensive loss attributable to Puxin Limited (583,264) (404,226) (56,553)





PUXIN LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended September 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD Operating (loss) income (61,075) 41,547 5,813 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 19,285 10,658 1,491 Adjusted operating (loss) income (41,790) 52,205 7,304







Net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited (50,237) 33,710 4,717 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 19,285 10,658 1,491 Less: Gain on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative

liabilities and warrants 20,022 912 128 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited (50,974) 43,456 6,080









Net (loss) income (50,219) 33,742 4,721

Add: Income tax expenses 746 2,187 306

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 15,430 18,001 2,518

Amortization of intangible assets 6,100 10,034 1,404

Interest expense 9,827 13,773 1,927

Less: Interest income 1,418 6,925 969

EBITDA (19,534) 70,812 9,907

Add: Share-based compensation expenses 19,285 10,658 1,491

Less: Gain on changes in fair value of convertible notes,

derivative liabilities and warrants 20,022 912 128

Adjusted EBITDA (20,271) 80,558 11,270

Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited







- Basic and diluted (0.62) 0.38 0.06

Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





- Basic (0.62) 0.50 0.07 Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





- Diluted (0.62) 0.49 0.07







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic

net (loss) income per share 163,323,504 173,938,756 173,938,756 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted

net (loss) income per share 163,323,504 177,818,968 177,818,968

Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

PUXIN LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



For the nine months ended September 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD Operating loss (472,895) (263,704) (36,893) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 329,755 220,774 30,887 Adjusted operating loss (143,140) (42,930) (6,006)







Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (593,671) (409,705) (57,320) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 329,755 220,774 30,887 Add: Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative

liabilities and warrants 96,128 97,967 13,706 Add: Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 900 - - Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (166,888) (90,964) (12,727)











Net loss (593,659) (409,637) (57,310)



Add: Income tax (benefits) expenses (1,953) 6,104 854



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 42,927 54,664 7,648



Amortization of intangible assets 22,204 25,803 3,610



Interest expense 27,473 54,005 7,556



Less: Interest income 1,702 11,835 1,656



EBITDA (504,710) (280,896) (39,298)



Add: Share-based compensation expenses 329,755 220,774 30,887



Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes,

derivative liabilities and warrants 96,128 97,967 13,706



Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 900 - -



Adjusted EBITDA (77,927) 37,845 5,295



Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited









- Basic and diluted (8.64) (4.82) (0.68)















Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





- Basic and diluted (2.43) (1.07) (0.15)







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted

net loss per share 137,560,036 169,863,123 169,863,123

Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

