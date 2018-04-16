Puzzle-Creating Machine Invented (BTM-2505)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought it would be really great if I could create my own custom puzzles based on pictures I had selected," said an inventor from Baltimore, Md. "This led me to develop a machine that can custom-print puzzles for a fee."

He developed the OM PUZZLES to provide a quick and easy way to create custom puzzles. The machine enables users to generate puzzles based on selected images. The puzzles provide hours of entertainment. The invention is great for adults and children alike. Additionally, it is designed for ease of operation.