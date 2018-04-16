PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought it would be really great if I could create my own custom puzzles based on pictures I had selected," said an inventor from Baltimore, Md. "This led me to develop a machine that can custom-print puzzles for a fee."
He developed the OM PUZZLES to provide a quick and easy way to create custom puzzles. The machine enables users to generate puzzles based on selected images. The puzzles provide hours of entertainment. The invention is great for adults and children alike. Additionally, it is designed for ease of operation.
The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2505, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puzzle-creating-machine-invented-btm-2505-300629826.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article