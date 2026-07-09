Puzzle Launches AI Suite, Betting on Accountants in the Age of AI

Accounting firms running AI Close (part of Puzzle's AI Suite) are proving the productivity gains the rest of the industry has only promised. Debit & Co. now closes every client's books by the 4th business day and is on track to carry 3x its client load with the same team. This is what happens when Claude-style AI finally meets the general ledger.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puzzle, the AI-native accounting platform, today announced the general availability of AI Close to accountants, the first human-in-the-loop agent system built for the month-end close, already helping firms triple client capacity without adding headcount. AI Close is part of the flagship release of the Puzzle AI Suite, a genuine first for the category, bringing the kind of AI professionals trust from tools like Claude directly into the general ledger: Chat, Cowork, and Close.

The accounting industry is hitting a structural wall: client demand is growing even as the industry faces a generational talent shortage. Most AI tools built to close that gap have chosen a path of unsupervised automation, reclassifying transactions with no context, changing the ledger with no warning. Puzzle took a different path: human-in-the-loop agents. Nothing posts to the ledger without an accountant's approval.

"We see a lot of solutions trying to build AI to replace the accountant," said Sasha Orloff, CEO and Co-Founder of Puzzle. "We built AI to recognize and scale their expertise. The accountant is the architect. AI is the engine."

"We closed all of our accounts by the fourth business day. Across 15 clients, that saves us one to one and a half hours per client," said Aaron Ressel, Co-Founder of Debit & Co. "It is like NetSuite, but without paying for everything."

Accountalent, a 25-year-old firm with 7,500+ startup clients, cut its close from 15 to 20 days down to 3 to 5 days, with 98% of transactions auto-categorized.

The Puzzle AI Suite: the "Claude for Accountants"

Just as Claude reset what professionals expect from AI at work, reasoning in the open, acting only with a human behind it, the Puzzle AI Suite brings that same standard into the general ledger for the first time.

The Suite brings three tools into the general ledger: Chat, for ad-hoc accounting work handled inside the ledger; Cowork (coming soon), agents that can automate any accounting task; and Close, the accounting close layer, generally available today, where accountants describe their process in plain English and agents draft the work for accountant approval, with a full audit trail behind every entry.

No other accounting platform can offer this, because no other platform owns the ledger itself. It's why Puzzle is first to market with human-in-the-loop agents built for the close.

What Firms Are Seeing

3h → 30min 3x 2x 3 New client close (Arlo Financial) Client capacity (Debit & Co.) Bookkeeping margin (Attivo) Days to close (Accountalent)

"AI can automate tasks," said Orloff. "It cannot automate accountability. The winners in this category will not be the companies replacing accountants. They will be the ones making accountants more profitable. Puzzle is that platform."

Availability

AI Close and Chat are available today for all accounting firms on Puzzle. Cowork is coming soon. Firms can book a demo at puzzle.io/ai-close.

About Puzzle

Puzzle is an AI-native accounting platform built from the ground up for accounting firms, startups and small businesses. Puzzle serves more than 7,000 companies and accounting firms, including Burkland, Accountalent, Trivium, Debit & Co., Parallel, Supporting Strategies, and Decimal, and is backed by top venture investors. Puzzle — Accurate Books. At AI Speed.

Media Contact:

Swati Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Puzzle

[email protected]

SOURCE Puzzle