WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puzzles & Survival, the immensely popular zombie survival mobile game by 37GAMES, will launch the final chapter of its year-long collaboration with TRANSFORMERS on December 15, 2025. The epic conclusion sees Megatron and Starscream make a powerful entrance, joining forces with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee to bring this fated endgame of Unicron, mechanical zombies and cosmic conspiracies to a dramatic close

Unicron Arrives on Earth. The Final Apocalyptic Showdown Begins!

From the depths of the cosmos, Unicron descends upon Earth, its Dark Energon bending both zombies and machines to its will. As the Decepticons and Autobots join forces once more, they face what may be their final battle. Under the fierce assault mechanical zombies controlled by Unicron, Optimus Prime, Megatron, and heroes from every front unite. For one last time, humankind and the TRANSFORMERS bots stand together, launching a final counterattack against Unicron! Join the battle and rewrite the destiny of humanity and the universe itself!

https://youtu.be/xgftZXf7SEc

Puzzles & Survival × TRANSFORMERS | THE FINALE

Resonance Link for Heroes is Now Available. Advance your Might Past its Limit!

The new Collaboration Hero mechanism is now live! When you obtain [Optimus Prime], deploying any two characters from the team [Optimus Prime], [Bumblebee], or [Starscream] will trigger [Resonance Link]. This grants a 50% ATK bonus. When you obtain[Starscream], deploying [Optimus Prime] at the same time (and if both survive) will grant a 30% DEF bonus! Strategically plan your lineup to amplify Resonance, and it'll help you dominate the battlefield!

The Final Appearance of the TRANSFORMERS bots in Puzzles & Survival!

The ultimate battle for the universe's fate welcomes an unprecedented lineup of heroes: the Decepticons [Megatron] and [Starscream] join the fray, while the Autobot leader [Optimus Prime] and heroic [Bumblebee] return, continuing the TRANSFORMERS crossover story. At the same time, March Skin [Dinobot Slug], Commander Look [Hot Rod], and Megatron Alternate Skin [Galvatron] make their debut. March Skins [Devastator] and [Grimlock], along with Sanctuary Skins [Megatron's Throne] and [Scorponok], also return for a limited time. Both phases of collaboration items are making a comeback. Grab them while you can, Commanders!

Collaboration Duration: 2025/12/15 to 2026/01/13

Limited Gift Code: [PNSTF]

About TRANSFORMERS

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

