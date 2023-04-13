PV Inverter Market Worth $13.98 Billion by 2028; Rising Adoption of Green Building Creating Boom in the Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the PV inverter market will grow at a CAGR of 13.54% from 2022-2028.

PV Inverter Market

94 - Tables

122 - Figures

299 – Pages

The smart home is a revolutionary concept in residential spaces that enhances comfort, convenience, security, entertainment, and sustainability. A smart home can be defined as a residential space or a building equipped with special connected platforms that enable the resident of the building to remotely control electronic devices or appliances via gadgets and computing technology. Technological advances like voice control, artificial intelligence, and intelligent assistant have created a viable control center for smart and connected homes. The development of smart cities is also expected to drive individuals toward automation and higher dependence on products that incorporate the Internet of Things and Machine Learning (IoT and ML) technologies. Moreover, smart infrastructure, such as smart homes and buildings, is also expected to witness a boom in the future, offering a positive outlook for adopting smart products. With the rising demand for smart home technology, the demand for smart PV inverter technology is expected to grow.

PV Inverter Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 13.98 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 6.52 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 13.54 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, Phase Type, Connection Type, Power Output, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, India, Japan, Australia, the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Saudi Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Largest Market APAC Market Dynamics The Growth of Green Building Activities Incorporation of Photovoltaic in Rooftop Sustainability Reshaping Global Construction Market

Growth of Green Building Activities Positively Impacting the Market Growth

The green building creates structures using environmentally sustainable and resource-efficient processes throughout the building's lifecycle, from sitting to design, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation, and deconstruction. Green buildings are also known as sustainable and high-performance buildings. Solar panels are an effective way for a building to meet its sustainability standards. These PV power panels can provide abundant eco-friendly energy resources, reducing or eliminating the need for electric consumption. PV inverters or controlled admission of clean and pollution-free renewable energy can reduce the requirement of electricity to the building and save energy.

Moreover, using renewable electricity in commercial buildings can reduce the building's electric appliances' energy use by an additional 10% to 20%. Thus, for several commercial and institutional buildings, the total energy cost can be reduced by one-third through the optimal implementation of PV panel strategies. This high number of installations drives the market demand for PV inverters.

Incorporation of Photovoltaic in Rooftop Creating the Market Growth

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic materials used to replace conventional building materials in parts of the building envelope, such as the PV inverters' facades, curtain walls, canopies, roofs, and walls of the building. Integrating photovoltaic technology (BIPV) can provide aesthetical economic and technological solutions for buildings' electric self-sufficiency. It is the most promising technology for harvesting solar energy in urban areas. It provides multiple building benefits, including power generation from renewable energy resources, daylighting solutions, and heating and cooling load reduction.

Countries like the UK, the US, Germany, and France, are anticipated to increase demand for roof installations in the commercial and residential sectors. In addition, the growing implementation of energy storage systems is expected to accelerate demand for off-grid solar PV systems. Therefore, more building-integrated photovoltaics on the rooftops are expected to increase the PV inverter.

Geographical Analysis

In 2022, due to spiking urbanization, the APAC market construction industry projected significant growth. The demand for residential construction remained strong in developing economies—multiple real estate projects in various industrial, residential, and commercial development zones. The current trend is expected to increase momentum. Hence, the new construction sector is a crucial growth factor for the APAC PV inverter market. The PV inverter market in APAC is growing at a CAGR of 14.28% during 2022-2028.

Key Company Profiles

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sungrow

Siemens AG

Delta Electronics, INC

Solaredge technologies, Inc

HUAWEI Technologies Co

Fimer Group

Emerson Electric Co

GINLONG Technologies

Power Electronics S.L

HITACHI HI-REL Power Electronics PVT. LTD

Bosch

SunPower Corporation

Samsung

Johnson Controls

Panasonic

Fronius International GMBH

Lennox

TSI Incorporated

Enertronica Santerno SpA

Market Segmentation

Product Type

String Inverter

Central Inverter

Micro Inverter

Other Inverter

Phase Type

Three Phase

Single Phase

Connection Type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Power Output

33-110 Kw

>110 Kw

End User

Utilities

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



Spain



France



Italy

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



The UAE



Saudi Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

