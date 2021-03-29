PV Module Market to Reach US$ 15.13 Bn by 2026, Increasing Residential Adoption Rate of Solar PV Makes for Attractive Investment: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overview of PV Module Market

Solar photovoltaic (PV) modules attract immense investments by proponents of renewable energy producers and utility companies. Solar PV panels are a key system for harnessing solar energy, and are gathering steam among commercial as well as residential users. The net benefit of low carbon footprint is one of the primary business propositions in the PV modules market. Rise in crystalline silicon type PV modules, along with the general decline in cost of adoption or installation, in emerging economies has expanded the value proposition. Advancements in PV module technologies have been increasingly boosting the energy efficiency and have made them modular, spurring the adoption rate in industrial and commercial environments.

The global PV modules market stood at US$ 31.41 Bn in 2017, and is projected to reach worth of US$ 15.13 Bn by the end of 2026. The loss in valuation can be ascribed to the considerable reduction in the prices of PV modules.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49758

Key Findings of PV Module Market Study

Rising Demand for Clean Power Drives Opportunities

PV modules have formed as a key technology for end users to shift to solar energy. The trend has caught on momentum on the back of the constantly increasing business worldwide propositions for clean power, both among producers and end users in various economies. The proposition for clean energy for next generations is another aspect underpinning the adoption of PV modules. Crystalline silicon and amorphous silicon are both expected to gain popularity. The focus of PV manufacturers on increasing the efficiency of the latter will boost the popularity at remarkable rate. Moreover, amorphous silicon PV modules are viewed as meeting a wide range of applications since they can be made in various shapes. Constant innovations will continue to keep PV modules an attractive technology for clean power adoption.

Explore 216 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the PV Module Market (Type - Crystalline Silicon (Single Crystalline, Poly Crystalline), Amorphous Silicon; Component - Solar Panel, Inverters, Batteries, Solar Charge Controllers; Mounting Type - Ground Mounted, Pole Mounted, Rooftop; Connectivity - Grid-Tied, Off Grid; End use Industry - Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pv-module-market.html

Reliance on Fossil Fuels Boost Use of Grid-Tie Solar System

Over the years, grid-tie electrical systems have gathered attention as inexpensive and reliable grid energy storage system for end users, particularly for residential users. The high return on investment (ROI) has fueled new market propositions for the use of grid-tie solar systems. Even for small businesses, the high security and predictability are the key advantages, propelling the PV module market.

Increasing Governments' Subsidies Impart Momentum to Adoption

Over the years, governments in numerous countries have been offering financial incentives and other subsidies to make PV modules affordable to public at large. Thus, favorable policies have been a key force in increasing the adoption rate particularly among households in both developed as well developing countries. Also, such policy support for solar energy will continue to add momentum to the demand for PV modules, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.

Analyze Global PV Module Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

PV Module Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Ever-rising demand for electricity in industrial facilities spur business proposition of PV modules

Growing adoption rate of renewable energy for household consumption spurs popularity of PV modules

Tax credits and subsidies in developed nations have bolstered the adoption rate among various end users, notably in developing economies notably in Asia Pacific

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=49758

PV Module Market: Key Participants

PV manufacturers world over are keenly focused on bringing technological advancements and improvisations to performance rations. Some of the well-entrenched players in the PV module market are:

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar Limited

First Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

Jinko Solar

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Electronics & Semiconductors Industry:

SMT Equipment Market – The SMT equipment market is slated to surpass the valuation of US$ 9.8 Bn by the end of 2030. Manufacturers are unlocking growth opportunities in India's booming electronics sector.

Clamp-on Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market – Global clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market. In terms of revenue, the global clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pv-module-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research