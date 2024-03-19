PVC Pipe Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030, Featuring Key Players China Lesso, Sekisui Chemicals, Supreme Industries, Finolex, Formosa Plastics and Astral Poly Technik

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVC Pipe Market Trends: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, industrial, and commercial construction industries. The global PVC pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $78.6 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2030.The major drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities and replacement of aging pipelines.

Emerging trends include increasing use of multilayer technology in PVC pipes and introduction of new technology applying molecular orientation in the PVC-O pipes.

PVC Pipe Market Insights

Plasticized PVC pipes are forecast to remain the largest segment and also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its heat and chemical resistance properties.

Within the global PVC pipe market, wastewater will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and development of infrastructure.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: PVC pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: PVC pipe market size by various segments, such as application, product type, and end use.

Regional Analysis: PVC pipe market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type, end use, and regions for PVC pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the PVC pipe.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes a forecast for the global PVC pipe by application, end use, product form, product type, diameter, and region, as follows:

PVC Pipe Market By Application:

Potable Water

Wastewater

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

HVAC and Electrical

Others

PVC Pipe Market By Product Type:

Unplasticized PVC Pipes (UPVC)

Plasticized PVC Pipes

Chlorinated PVC pipes

Others

PVC Pipe Market By End Use:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

PVC Pipe Market By Product Form:

Rigid PVC Pipe

Flexible PVC Pipe

PVC Pipe Market By Diameter:

Small Diameter Pipe

Large Diameter Pipe

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies PVC pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the PVC pipe companies profiled in this report includes.

China Lesso

Sekisui Chemicals

Supreme Industries

Finolex Industries

Formosa Plastics

Astral Poly Technik

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global PVC pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, agriculture, oil and gas, HVAC, and others), end use (residential, industrial and commercial), product form(rigid PVC pipe, and flexible PVC pipe), product type ( Unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC pipe (Chlorinated PVC pipes and Others), diameter (small diameter and large diameter pipes), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PVC pipe market?

What are the business risks and threats to the PVC pipe market?

What are emerging trends in the PVC pipe market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the PVC pipe market?

What are the new developments in the PVC pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in the PVC pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in the PVC pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the PVC pipe market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Industry Drivers and Challenges

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global PVC Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global PVC Pipe Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Unplasticized PVC Pipes

3.3.2: Plasticized PVC Pipes

3.3.2.1: Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Pipes (CPVC Pipes)

3.3.2.2: PVC Pipes (Plasticized PVC Pipes)

3.4: Global PVC Pipe Market by Application

3.4.1: Potable Water

3.4.2: Wastewater

3.4.3: Agriculture

3.4.4: Oil and Gas

3.4.5: HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) and Electrical

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global PVC Pipe Market by End Use

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Industrial

3.5.3: Commercial

3.6: Global PVC Pipe Market by Product Form

3.6.1: Rigid PVC Pipe

3.6.2: Flexible PVC Pipe

3.7: Global PVC Pipe Market by Diameter

3.7.1: Small Diameter PVC Pipe

3.7.2: Large Diameter PVC Pipe



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global PVC Pipe Market by Region

4.2: North American PVC Pipe Market

4.3: European PVC Pipe Market

4.4: APAC PVC Pipe Market

4.5: ROW PVC Pipe Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Other Expenses

6.3: COGS

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global PVC Pipe Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Mexichem SAB de CV

8.2: China Lesso Group Holding Limited

8.3: Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.4: Formosa Plastics Group

8.5: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

8.6: Solvay SA

8.7: Supreme Industries Ltd

8.8: Finolex Industries Limited

8.9: Jain Irrigation System Ltd.

8.10: Astral Poly Technik Limited

