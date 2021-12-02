PVC Pipes Market Size Grows by USD 5.12 Billion | Witnesses Emergence of Advanced Drainage Solutions and Astral Ltd. as Key Market Contributors| Technavio

The PVC pipes market report identifies the superior properties of PVC pipes as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, rising irrigation activities leading to the growing demand for PVC pipes and the growth in oil and gas extraction are other crucial factors fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the threat of substitutes, fluctuating crude oil prices, and the health hazards of PVC are some of the factors expected to impede the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The PVC pipes market is segmented by (unplasticized PVC, plasticized PVC, and chlorinated PVC) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The unplasticized PVC segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of Geography, 63% of the growth will originate from APAC. China, India, and Australia are the key markets for PVC pipes in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Drainage Solutions

Astral Ltd.

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Genuit Group Plc

J-M Manufacturing Co.

MOLECOR TECNOLOGIA S.L.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tessenderlo Group NV

Wienerberger AG

PVC Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Drainage Solutions, Astral Ltd., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Genuit Group Plc, J-M Manufacturing Co., MOLECOR TECNOLOGIA S.L., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, and Wienerberger AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

