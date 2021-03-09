pVerify® Launches Medicare MBI Lookup Solution for Healthcare Providers that Accelerates Revenue Cycle

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pVerify, the leader in All-Payer Patient Insurance Eligibility and Verification Software, launches Real-time and Batch MBI Lookup Solution for healthcare providers to accelerate insurance billing for Medicare patients.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) replaced the SSN-based HICN for Medicare enrollees with a new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier called MBI ID; since then, claims or other transactions submitted without valid MBI have been simply rejected. Although all Medicare patients were mailed the new Medicare cards ahead of this transition, they forget to bring their cards to their appointments, especially for urgent visits to Hospitals and ER. Administrative staff ends up wasting a lot of time using the tedious MAC Portal MBI tool to find the answers.

"The transition from HICN to MBI for Medicare happened over a year ago but many Healthcare Organizations are still burdened with billing related issues due to that switch" said Jay Nitturkar, pVerify CEO. "pVerify offers Hospitals, including Ephraim McDowell Health, and leading Physician Groups a highly scalable cloud solution for obtaining the patient's MBI number, quickly and easily, by submitting their SSN or HICN, DOB and Name…this not only accelerates revenue cycle and reduces administrative burden, but also improves beneficiary customer service."

pVerify offers 3 effective solutions to acquire Medicare Patient's MBI ID:

MBI Through API

MBI API is a real-time MBI Lookup that is embedded into your own software.

Batch Processing

Batch Record Processing provides new MBI IDs in large batches of patients, in an Excel Format.

Individual Patient Lookup

Users can look up each patient's MBI ID on an as-needed basis on pVerify portal.

pVerify launched another innovative solution for healthcare: Recursive Medicare Advantage Payer Eligibility. Any current or future client can opt for this feature when selecting their Medicare Eligibility Verification plan. When our software determines that the Medicare patient has switched to a Medicare Advantage Plan, we automatically run eligibility against that new Med Advantage Payer (Medicare Risk or PPO). This feature saves providers hours of manual work, as otherwise they have to call patients to get their new payer Member ID and details for billing purposes.

pVerify® is a healthcare SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company founded in 2006 by a team of accomplished Healthcare and Technology Professionals with a singular focus: streamline the front-end patient insurance eligibility and benefit verification processes to maximize front-office revenue and minimize insurance denials.

Media Contact:

Sanjay Dalal

[email protected]

SOURCE pVerify, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.pverify.com

