Pvilion Lets You Get Out Of The Sun, Rest and Recharge Your Mobile Devices at NYBG

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic appeal is important in a botanic garden, which is why the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) chose The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) as the launch site for Pvilion's Solar Powered Canopy structures. Pvilion, a Brooklyn based solar-powered fabric products company, has installed solar canopies which are not only functional and environmentally friendly, but pleasant to look at when one is standing on the grounds of the Botanical Garden.



"As the city's botanical gardens reopen and welcome back visitors to enjoy the peace and tranquility of their living collections, we're thrilled to support this collaboration between The New York Botanical Garden, Pvilion, and DCAS," said Gonzalo Casals, NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner.



Intended to provide NYBG visitors a place where they can seek shade, enjoy a beverage and recharge their mobile devices, the eight (8) solar canopies, designed, engineered, and installed by Pvilion, provide ample space to relax while staying socially distanced.



Pvilion engineered a fabric that incorporates photovoltaic cells, which generate electricity with sun exposure. As part of New York City's emission reduction efforts, seven (7) of the canopies contribute energy directly to the city's power grid. One (1) structure powers a bank of batteries used by NYBG and by Garden visitors to charge their mobile phones, and other devices.



The solar canopies are a pilot project operated by Pvilion under the Innovative Demonstrations for Energy Adaptability (IDEA) Program, an initiative of the City of New York's DCAS' Division of Energy Management. The program encourages businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs to create transformative opportunities and to foster a culture of innovation.



NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Casals added that "DCAS's IDEA program that funded the installation of these innovative, solar powered pavilions on NYBG's extraordinary grounds is just one way the City partners with cultural organizations to lead the way in fostering sustainable design - something that's more urgently needed than ever."



The goal is to find solutions to the challenges facing manufacturers and businesses through partnerships with private sector business entities, with emphasis placed on technology to help the City reduce carbon emissions.



"The climate crisis is real and it's urgent, and that is why the City of New York is taking action to reduce carbon emissions and build a more sustainable future," said Lisette Camilo, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services. "It's only fitting that The New York Botanical Garden, a place known for its greenery, will be leading the way with green energy technologies."



Pvilion's design stands out for its flexible durability, minimal weight, energy efficiency and ease of installation. With the recent need to shift activity outside, Pvilion's technology has become a necessary, quick, and reliable solution for shelter and energy. The NYBG structures were erected by a handful of workers and operational within a minimal amount of time. Pvilion's products are not only visually pleasing, but they are helping the world we live in today to achieve a better tomorrow.



Pvilion's Solar-Powered Fabric Products are fully turn-key solutions, that provide energy in any location where fabric is exposed to the sun. Pvilion integrates its fabric technology into a wide range of applications. The technology eliminates the need of having two (2) separate systems: fabric shade/shelter and solar panels.



Instead, Pvilion integrates the solar power into its fabric to achieve one turn-key product that provides charging, lighting, ventilation, climate control all in an easy to install manner. Pvilion has delivered high quality products for customers like Google, Tommy Hilfiger, Carnegie Hall, Tishman, New York City, Yale University, the Florida Department of Transportation, Bloomberg, the City of Miami, FL and more.



