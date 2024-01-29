PVO-Vesivoima and Caverion continue their partnership at hydropower plants in Finland

News provided by

Caverion

29 Jan, 2024, 05:24 ET

Caverion Corporation Investor News 29.1.2024 at 10.05 EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PVO-Vesivoima and Caverion continue their partnership at hydropower plants in Finland.

Finnish energy company PVO-Vesivoima Oy and Caverion continue their partnership. Caverion will continue to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of PVO-Vesivoima's hydropower plants on the Iijoki and Kemijoki rivers and Melo hydropower plant on the Kokemäenjoki river.  

Caverion aims to develop service and maintenance activities together with PVO-Vesivoima. The goal of continuous development is to ensure sufficient hydropower expertise for the future as well as costefficiency, risk management and reliability of the plants.

"We expect our operation and maintenance partners to commit to common goals. We have received a high-quality service from Caverion, which perfectly contributes to the reliability of the power plants," says Jani Pulli, Managing Director, PVO-Vesivoima.

"Over the years, we have grown in this partnership, and our development work is part of our day-to-day operations. Open and purposeful cooperation allows for continuous improvement and the development of the latest maintenance solutions," tells Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry.

Caverion's partnership with PVO-Vesivoima Oy started in 2013.

For more information please contact:
Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry, +358 50 3514673, [email protected]

PVO-Vesivoima Oy produces electricity with its hydropower plants on the Iijoki, Kemijoki and Kokemäenjoki rivers. The average total annual energy production output of the company is 1.7 TWh. The company is part of the Pohjolan Voima Group. www.pohjolanvoima.fi; X (formerlyTwitter): @PVOVesivoima

Caverion is an expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Customers can trust our expertise during the entire life cycle of their buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from installation and maintenance of base and smart technologies, to managed services as well as advisory and engineering services and digital solutions. Our customers are supported by about 15,000 Caverion professionals in 10 countries in Northern and Central Europe. Our revenue in 2022 was over EUR 2.3 billion. Caverion's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

www.caverion.com @CaverionGroup

#BuildingPerformance #energywise #Caverion

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Arbitral tribunal appointed for the arbitral proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Caverion Corporation

Arbitral tribunal appointed for the arbitral proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Caverion Corporation As previously...

Caverion to deliver building solutions for Technopolis' new building in Finland

Caverion has agreed with construction company YIT to deliver building solutions and technical systems for Technopolis' new campus building in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.