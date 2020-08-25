P.volve Adds Another Piece Of Fitness Equipment To Their Fitness Line With The Launch Of The Precision Mat

As the brand's first piece of equipment to guide and improve form, the Precision Mat acts as your silent at-home trainer, displaying clock-like numbers to help with body rotations, foot positioning and pelvic articulation, along with dots strategically placed throughout to convey 'thresholds' - P.volve's way of explaining their leg extensions. For both beginner and advanced fitness enthusiasts, this mat enhances the at-home experience, easily allowing for members to follow along with cues by P.volve's on-demand trainers. The versatile mat can also be used during other workouts, helping increase flexibility and maximizing range of motion.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to help you maximize results and the Precision Mat will help our members recreate that dynamic in-studio experience, at-home," said Rachel Katzman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of P.volve. "Our method is all about training functionally, engaging consciously and connecting mindfully, and this mat gives you the tools to take the guesswork out of foot placement and ranges, so you can get the best possible workout every time."

P.volve will be rolling out two accompanying fitness programs that feature the mat on its on-demand platform (although all workouts can be done with the mat):

Foundations with the Precision Mat: Geared towards beginners, this 2-week program consists of six workouts designed to lay down the foundation of the P.volve method and showcase its fundamental movements.

Geared towards beginners, this 2-week program consists of six workouts designed to lay down the foundation of the P.volve method and showcase its fundamental movements. Strength & Sculpt with the Precision Mat: A more advanced program with five unique Strength & Sculpt workouts incorporating multi-layered exercises for form-focused results.

P.volve launched onto the scene in 2017 with its international on-demand platform that now hosts more than 315 workouts, a state-of-the-art studio located in New York City and a proprietary equipment line that garnered coverage in Forbes, WWD, Popsugar, Vogue, Health, Women's Health and The Today Show.

"Our equipment line has always been a cornerstone of our business," added Katzman. "Our product innovation team is constantly in the lab finding products that can target muscles that you didn't even know you had. And while we have launched revolutionary products before that target very specific body parts, the Precision Mat can enhance every workout and is really focused on overall form, which means you can get better results with every workout."

P.volve has had a busy first half of the year, planning two new studio launches in Chicago and Los Angeles for September and quickly expanded its on-demand offerings to include live virtual classes during the pandemic.

"We know now more than ever that people want flexibility and choice when it comes to staying healthy, and we are constantly focused on creating content and equipment that allow our members to workout when and where they want and to take charge of their overall wellness," ended Katzman.

The P.volve methodology of functional fitness focuses on the underlying mechanics of deep muscle activation to create a strong, resilient, pain free body. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was co-founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

