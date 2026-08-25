PVOLVE Coming Soon to Coral Gables With New Studio Opening

Local entrepreneur and longtime athlete Lucy Hodson to bring PVOLVE's innovative, low-impact functional fitness method to the Miami community

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE, the functional fitness franchise transforming the way people build strength, mobility and longevity, is opening soon in Coral Gables. The new studio will bring PVOLVE's signature low-impact, high-results method to one of South Florida's most health-conscious communities, offering a new way for locals to move better, feel stronger and support their bodies for the long term.

The Coral Gables studio will be owned and operated by Lucy Hodson, a longtime athlete, business leader and former venture capital professional who previously worked with a firm investing specifically in sports and health technology startups. Hodson brings both financial leadership and firsthand experience evaluating and growing emerging fitness businesses to her role as a PVOLVE franchise owner. Her connection to PVOLVE is also deeply personal. A lifelong athlete and runner, she first used PVOLVE during the pandemic and returned to the method after experiencing a hip injury from running. Looking for a low-impact way to rebuild hip strength and mobility, she rediscovered PVOLVE and quickly became a believer in its approach.

"PVOLVE is the only low-impact workout I have really enjoyed, and that immediately made it stand out to me," said Hodson. "I genuinely believe in the method and am excited to bring it to people in Miami. Coral Gables is a natural fit for a brand that combines an elevated studio experience with an intelligent approach to fitness that can become part of how people take care of their bodies for years to come."

PVOLVE pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to help members improve strength, mobility, stability and overall function. Designed to challenge the body without relying on high-impact or high-intensity movement, the method offers an alternative for consumers looking for an effective workout that supports both performance today and movement longevity over time. For Hodson, Coral Gables stood out as an ideal market for the concept. The community's active lifestyle, sophisticated wellness consumer and appetite for premium fitness experiences align naturally with PVOLVE's approach and elevated studio environment. Hodson has also seen significant awareness of the brand among friends and family even before a local studio has opened, reinforcing her confidence in the opportunity to introduce an in-person PVOLVE experience to the Miami market.

Hodson brings an athletic background that spans tennis, golf, gymnastics and running. She played tennis and golf in high school and club tennis in college, and even served as a Wimbledon ball girl, sharing the court with some of the sport's most recognizable players. Today, she continues to run, golf and play tennis, while using PVOLVE to support her hip strength and mobility.

"Lucy represents exactly the kind of owner who can bring PVOLVE to life in a new community," said Julie Cartwright, president of PVOLVE. "She understands the fitness and wellness industry from both a business and consumer perspective, but more importantly, she has personally experienced what makes this method different. We're thrilled to have her introduce PVOLVE to Coral Gables and expand our presence in South Florida."

The new PVOLVE Coral Gables studio is expected to open before the New Year at 3011 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134. For more information about PVOLVE Coral Gables and updates on the studio opening, visit https://studios.pvolve.com/coralgables or follow https://www.instagram.com/pvolvecoralgables.

ABOUT PVOLVE

PVOLVE is a workout method that redefines fitness with a clinically-backed approach built on strength, mobility, and stability. As the first and only clinically-proven brand in the space, PVOLVE continuously sets new standards for women's health in fitness, ensuring results you can see and feel for today and for the long haul. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors and highly credentialed trainers to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after falling in love with the method, calling it "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, PVOLVE offers over 1,700 on-demand classes, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series via web and mobile apps. The brand has 40 studio locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 40 studios in development. For more information, visit https://www.pvolve.com and https://pvolvefranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Paquin, APR, CPRC

407-432-7066

[email protected]

SOURCE PVOLVE