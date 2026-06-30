PVOLVE Expands Footprint Across Key Markets with Two New Franchise Locations

Fueled by growing demand for functional fitness, franchise partners are expanding the brand's footprint across Northern California and Texas

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE, the fitness method redefining wellness through functional movement, continues to attract ambitious entrepreneurs eager to introduce its science-backed approach to strength, mobility and longevity to their communities. As more consumers prioritize long-term health and sustainable fitness, entrepreneurs are turning to concepts that deliver measurable results and lasting impact. PVOLVE's latest expansion builds on that moment, accelerating the brand's growth and strengthening its presence in key markets.

Fueled by rising demand for wellness-focused businesses, PVOLVE is empowering franchise owners to launch thriving studios, cultivate strong communities and help members move better for life. By pairing a proven business model with a distinctive fitness experience, the brand is creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs to lead in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the wellness industry.

Leading this next phase of growth are a new group of franchise partners who are investing in the future of wellness. Among the latest entrepreneurs to join the brand are Venetia Vonich, Lupita Romero and Rachel Neal. In the East Bay region of Northern California, existing Walnut Creek studio owner Venetia Vonich has partnered with Lupita Romero to bring PVOVLE's sixth studio in the Golden State. Venetia Vonich is drawing on her career success as a registered nurse and business owner, she was inspired to bring the brand to her community after experiencing firsthand how the method helped relieve pain and improve her quality of life.

"PVOLVE completely changed the way I approach fitness," said Vonich. "The method helped eliminate back pain that was keeping me from the activities I love, while providing a sustainable fitness routine that delivers real results. I'm excited to share my experience with PVOLVE in San Francisco to help more people feel as strong and healthy as I do!"

Fellow Californian and business partner to Venetia, Lupita Romero was also drawn to PVOLVE for the method's ability to improve mobility and overall wellness. Romero is also set to launch the San Francisco studio, following a successful career in ultrasound technology and decades of personal fitness experience.

"What motivates me most is sharing the incredible benefits of this method with others," said Romero. "PVOLVE delivers results in a way that's effective, sustainable and accessible. I believe everyone deserves to experience a workout that helps them feel stronger while supporting overall wellbeing"

Representing PVOLVE's eighth studio in Texas, Rachel Neal is a first-mover in her community's growing, wellness-focused market. A certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and business owner, Neal has spent years helping others achieve their health goals. After discovering PVOLVE, she connected with the method's ability to support joint health and longevity.

"Opening a fitness studio has been a longtime dream of mine," said Neal. "When I found PVOLVE, I knew it was the right fit. The method aligns with everything I believe about helping people move well and staying active for years to come. I can't wait to build a team that helps bring that experience to more people in San Antonio."

"All three of these women -- Venetia, Lupita and Rachel -- represent the passion and entrepreneurial spirit that continue to fuel PVOLVE's growth," said Julie Cartwright, president of PVOLVE. "Each discovered the method through their own personal wellness journey and have experienced the transformative impact it can have on strength, mobility and longevity. Their authentic love for the brand and desire to share PVOLVE with others make them perfect additions to our franchise community."

For entrepreneurs seeking to invest in the future of wellness, PVOLVE offers the opportunity to join a rapidly growing brand at the forefront of modern fitness. To learn more about becoming a PVOLVE franchisee, please visit www.pvolvefranchise.com.

About PVOLVE

PVOLVE is a workout method that redefines fitness with a clinically-backed approach built on strength, mobility, and stability. As the first and only clinically-proven brand in the space, PVOLVE continuously sets new standards for women's health in fitness, ensuring results you can see and feel for today and for the long haul. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors and highly credentialed trainers to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after falling in love with the method, calling it "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, PVOLVE offers over 1,700 on-demand classes, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series via web and mobile apps. The brand has 40+ studio locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 50 studios in development. For more information, visit https://www.pvolve.com and https://pvolvefranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Paquin, APR, CPRC

Mobile: (407) 432-7066

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PVOLVE