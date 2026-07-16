PVOLVE Accelerates National Expansion with 40 Studios Open and New Franchise Awards Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE, the clinically proven movement longevity company, today announced new franchise agreements with local entrepreneurs in Pittsburgh and Albuquerque, along with two new studio openings in the Pacific Northwest. Today's announcement also marks a major milestone for the brand, with the opening of its Pacific Northwest studios bringing PVOLVE to 40 studios now in operation. These latest expansion markets come as consumer demand remains at an all-time high for low-impact functional fitness delivering results for long-term health and wellness – far beyond the typical workout.

Leading these new markets are four entrepreneurs who share a deep commitment to lifelong fitness and building community. Along with each franchisee's extensive business experience, these passionate leaders bring a unique perspective and dedication to the PVOLVE movement.

"I am so proud of the tremendous growth of our studios, but I am even more proud of the incredible network of franchise owners we've managed to engage. It's a network comprised of smart operators who posses a deep passion for what we're building," said Julie Cartwright, president of PVOLVE.

Wendy Hipsky, a health industry executive, signed a new franchise deal in Pittsburgh after her own experience within the PVOLVE community. "I've been extremely impressed with the PVOLVE method's scientific and functional foundation," said Hipsky. "With each move, I continue to appreciate the focus on daily movement, flexibility, balance and mobility to maintain lifelong function and fitness. Now that I have experienced these wellness benefits, I'm excited to share PVOLVE with my own community."

In Albuquerque, Tish Ramirez shares that she was similarly inspired to bring PVOLVE to her community. Ramirez shared that watching her parents lose mobility as they aged encouraged her to prioritize fitness at every stage of life. "It's been a powerful reminder of how important it is to care for our bodies as they carry us through all of life's milestones. I want to model that kind of self-care for my daughter to show her what it looks like to stay strong, energized and capable throughout her entire lifetime."

As Hipsky and Ramirez begin their franchising journey with PVOLVE, two studio owners, Beth Koehler of Seattle and Suzy Jackson of Portland, are marking another significant milestone – the grand opening of their PVOLVE studios this month. Koehler is excited about creating a positive experience and environment. "I am building something in my community that not only helps people reach their fitness goals but also connect and build relationships with other like-minded individuals in our hometown."

Jackson, a land management professional, added, "Every time I attend a PVOLVE class, I leave the studio feeling lighter and brighter. Everyone in Portland – and across the county – deserves that experience."

With 40 studios now in operation and continued expansion planned across the country, PVOLVE remains focused on partnering with entrepreneurs who want to take a leading role in the future of boutique fitness, build strong communities, and make a lasting impact on the lives of others. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.pvolvefranchise.com.

About PVOLVE

PVOLVE is a workout method that redefines fitness with a clinically-backed approach built on strength, mobility, and stability. As the first and only clinically-proven brand in the space, PVOLVE continuously sets new standards for women's health in fitness, ensuring results you can see and feel for today and for the long haul. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors and highly credentialed trainers to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after falling in love with the method, calling it "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, PVOLVE offers over 1,700 on-demand classes, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series via web and mobile apps. The brand has 40 studio locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 40 studios in development. For more information, visit https://www.pvolve.com and https://pvolvefranchise.com.

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SOURCE PVOLVE