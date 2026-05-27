PVOLVE Continues Rapid Franchise Expansion with Three New Studios

Brand momentum continues as entrepreneurs in Illinois, Kansas and Washington invest in the future of longevity-focused fitness

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE, the fitness method redefining wellness through functional movement focused on strength, mobility and longevity, announced three new studios in Naperville, Illinois; Leawood, Kansas; and Bellevue, Washington. The latest expansion marks continued momentum for the brand as consumers seek sustainable ways to move, feel stronger and support their bodies for the long haul.

Leading the newly awarded markets are entrepreneurs Kristen Rennell, Katherine Deenihan and Megan Dann, each bringing a passion for wellness and community to their local markets.

In Naperville, Illinois, Rennell will extend the momentum to the greater Chicagoland community. With a professional background spanning finance, operations and commercial real estate management, Rennell was drawn to the method through her own fitness journey and quickly connected with the brand's low-impact approach and supportive community.

"PVOLVE completely changed my relationship with fitness," said Rennell. "It challenges you in a way that feels effective and sustainable at the same time. I'm excited to bring that experience to my community and create a space where people feel empowered to prioritize their health and longevity."

Katherine Dennihan will bring PVOVLE to Leawood, marking her second location and further expanding the brand's Midwest footprint. A longtime fitness enthusiast and property manager, she first discovered the method through PVOLVE's digital platform before becoming an active studio member in Denver.

"What excites me most about PVOLVE is that it's a workout people can truly grow with," said Deenihan. "The method makes you feel strong, energized and supported, and I'm thrilled to introduce that experience to my community."

Megan Dann will lead PVOLVE's growth into Bellevue, Washington. Currently a senior manager in strategy and implementation management, Dann discovered the brand while taking classes in Denver and immediately recognized its unique approach to strength and mobility training.

PVOLVE offers something different from traditional fitness," said Dann. "The variety, the focus on movement and the welcoming environment create an experience that keeps people engaged and coming back. I'm excited to bring that energy to Bellevue."

"These owners represent exactly the kind of passionate, community-driven entrepreneurs we look for in our franchise partners," said Julie Cartwright, president of PVOLVE. "Kristen, Katherine and Megan each connected personally with the method and understand the growing demand for fitness rooted in function. For us, that means helping people move better, build lasting strength and stay active at every stage of life. We're excited to continue growing the PVOLVE community in these incredible markets."

As the conversation around fitness continues shifting toward longevity and overall wellness, PVOLVE remains at the forefront with a method designed to strengthen the body without breaking it down. Through its hybrid model, the brand offers studio experiences, live virtual classes and on-demand programming that help members build consistency and move better in everyday life.

To learn more about PVOLVE, please visit www.pvolve.com.

About PVOLVE

PVOLVE is a workout method that redefines fitness with a clinically-backed approach built on strength, mobility, and stability. As the first and only clinically-proven brand in the space, PVOLVE continuously sets new standards for women's health in fitness, ensuring results you can see and feel for today and for the long haul. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors and highly credentialed trainers to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after falling in love with the method, calling it "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, PVOLVE offers over 1,700 on-demand classes, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series via web and mobile apps. The brand has nearly 40 studio locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 50 studios in development. For more information, visit https://www.pvolve.com and https://pvolvefranchise.com

Contact: Danielle Crosby

[email protected]

863.646.2488 x232

SOURCE PVOLVE