smartwater Expands Wellness Footprint as Official Hydration Partner of PVOLVE

smartwater alkaline with antioxidant is now the official hydration partner of more than 40 PVOLVE studios nationwide , bringing hydration directly into members' training and recovery routines.

, bringing hydration directly into members' training and recovery routines. The partnership builds on smartwater's national campaign featuring Jennifer Aniston , who has long-standing relationships with both smartwater and PVOLVE.

, who has long-standing relationships with both smartwater and PVOLVE. PVOLVE members can now enjoy smartwater alkaline with antioxidant in studios across the country, with additional co-branded experiences and wellness content planned throughout 2026.

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- smartwater® today announced the official launch of its national partnership with PVOLVE, naming smartwater alkaline with antioxidant as the official hydration partner of more than 40 PVOLVE studios nationwide.

The collaboration reflects a more integrated approach to wellness where hydration is part of a routine — not an afterthought — and builds on smartwater's creative campaign starring Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston for smartwater x PVOLVE

Jennifer Aniston Campaign Highlights Shared Wellness Philosophy

The strategic integration brings a more seamless experience into how PVOLVE members train, recover, and move through their day. Filmed inside PVOLVE's West Hollywood studio, the campaign captures Aniston in her real training environment alongside longtime coach and PVOLVE's VP of Training Dani Coleman, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the habits that define her routine, including how smartwater fits into her training and recovery.

"The best routines are the ones that feel effortless," said Jennifer Aniston. "That's what I love about PVOLVE and smartwater. They work together in a way that supports how I move and how I feel, without overcomplicating anything."

The creative campaign is live nationally across broadcast, online video and digital platforms, with additional content continuing to roll out across YouTube and social channels. The partnership will extend beyond the studio through co-branded content, member experiences, and seasonal campaigns rolling out throughout 2026 at PVOLVE.

Bringing Hydration Into the Studio Experience

As part of the partnership, smartwater alkaline with antioxidant will be available at more than 40 PVOLVE studios nationwide, supporting members before, during and after workouts.

smartwater alkaline with antioxidant features a 9.5+pH, antioxidants and electrolytes for taste. it delivers crisp hydration designed to support movement and recovery, pairing naturally with PVOLVE's workouts that emphasize strength, mobility and stability.

A Shared Approach to Modern Wellness

Together, smartwater and PVOLVE are aligned around a vision of wellness centered on consistency, intentionality and sustainable habits.

"For nearly three decades, smartwater has stood for the idea that how you show up for yourself each day matters," said Luke Perkins, Group Creative Director, The Coca-Cola Company. "Our partnership with PVOLVE is built on that shared belief in steady, intentional progress. Jennifer brings a perspective that makes the message land — it feels real, not aspirational. This work is about making thoughtful choices, not overcomplicating wellness."

"PVOLVE has always been about helping you move better to live longer" said Julie Cartwright, President of PVOLVE. "Partnering with smartwater is a natural extension of that philosophy. Hydration is foundational to everything we teach and smartwater brings that same commitment to quality and function that our members expect from every part of their PVOLVE experience."

Availability

PVOLVE members can now enjoy smartwater alkaline with antioxidants at more than 40 PVOLVE studios nationwide, while additional consumers can find it at major retailers nationwide.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About PVOLVE

PVOLVE is the first clinically proven movement longevity company- built on a method that uniquely combines the three pillars of longevity training: strength, mobility, and stability. Using patented resistance equipment and functional movement patterns, PVOLVE sculpts and tones the body while helping members move better, longer. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is backed by a Clinical Advisory Board of expert physicians and highly credentialed trainers with expertise in human physiology and biomechanics. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after experiencing transformative results, calling the method "a game changer" for how she felt and looked. PVOLVE has a hybrid fitness model, offering more than 1,700 on-demand workouts, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series across web and mobile apps. The brand has over 30 studio locations open across North America, with more than 50 additional studios in development. Learn more at pvolve.com (http://pvolve.com/) and pvolvefranchise.com.

SOURCE Pvolve