P.volve Unveils Clinical Advisory Board Amid Brand Growth Post-COVID

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni-channel dynamic fitness method, P.volve , today announces an all new Clinical Advisory Board joining their best-in-class team of certified and empathetic experts and trainers. The clinical advisors feature backgrounds ranging from physical therapy, exercise physiology, sports science, nutrition, injury prevention, obstetrics and gynecology to holistic wellbeing practices – brought together as a first of its kind team.

The development of the Clinical Advisory Board marks the brand's investment in scientific and clinical research to develop and provide a new level of holistic health and wellness options to subscribers globally. At launch, the advisory board will feature Dr. Nima Alamdari PhD, Physiology , Dr. Suman Tewari MD, OBGYN and Dr. Amy Hoover PT, DPT , each of whom bring deep scientific and clinical expertise to P.volve's programs and content that are tackling issues like muscle recovery, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), chronic pain and beyond to offer a true solution for managing a range of everyday pains.

Designed to help those who have been repeatedly let down by vanity-driven fitness, P.volve is aimed at improving the body's performance by empowering and inspiring consumers to know their body better. The method is dedicated to creating physical self-awareness, promoting dynamic joint movement, reducing everyday pain and transforming bodies to look, and feel, amazing. Alongside the top-tier Clinical Advisory Board with specific expertise in related fields, P.volve plans to launch a series of clinically-backed products and programs, with a focused attention on women's wellness and category expansions into nutrition.

"Vitality has always been one of our brand pillars, and taking a uniquely health-driven approach is organically in our DNA at P.volve," says Rachel Katzman, Co-founder of P.volve, "this team of clinicians and scientists is top notch and I am thrilled to be working with each of them as we jump start a series of university-based clinical trials and research to inform our continued growth and cement our dedication to truly functional training."

Various aspects of the P.volve method are currently in trial and testing including a clinical study with the University of Minnesota examining the method's ability to improve lower back pain and assessing its impact on strength and body awareness, all backed by scientific research and slated for release in early 2022. In addition, the brand has initiated three clinical trial tracks with the University of Exeter in the UK, a top 10 globally ranked university in sports related subjects. The study will focus on muscle recovery strategies as well as the impact of the method on young and older adults; slated for completion in 2025.

"Through collaborative programming with the Clinical Advisory Board and partnerships with industry leaders who mirror our commitment to providing people with trusted resources to prioritize overall health and wellbeing is the hallmark at what we do," said Julie Cartwright, President, P.volve. "At a time when it's needed most, we are expanding our offerings and really listening to the community."

P.volve has seen a 94% increase in paid subscribers post-COVID as well as a 129% increase in new users across the US and an 81% increase in the UK. Given the shift in daily gym and office routines to an at-home environment amid the pandemic, subscribers have taken virtual workouts to an all-time industry high. As people continue to experience a growing desire to prioritize health and well-being through proven programming, P.volve has also accelerated its Corporate Wellness Benefit Program aimed at helping employees cope with the new normal through access to wellness benefits.

P.volve has launched partnerships with EHE Health , the national healthcare provider and center of excellence in preventive health and primary care; full-service employee experience agency Cheer Partners ; and teledentistry pioneers SmileDirectClub , to provide employers and employees with personalized access to the P.volve method and improve overall work-life balance. While P.volve's platform can be accessed on-demand, in-studio and via the Live Virtual Studio, this benefit will become more adaptable over time as people begin to return to their work offices, and as P.volve studios continue to expand across the country.

Please see here for hi-res imagery of P.volve's Clinical Advisory Board and for more information about the board, clinical trials and the Corporate Wellness Benefit Program, please visit www.pvolve.com and follow @pvolve on Instagram.

About P.volve

P.volve is a health-driven, omnichannel functional fitness method that combines dynamic joint movement with patented resistance-based equipment that works with the body to increase mobility, protect joints, and eliminate pain. With proud roots in physical therapy, the P.volve method was conceptualized and co-founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino in 2017. Seeing an opportunity to rethink fitness for those whose health and well-being are not served by traditional, vanity-based fitness models, P.volve uses functional, controlled movements paired with resistance training to allow your body to move in the way it was designed to move, improve your body's performance, and leave you looking amazing.

Since its founding, P.volve has grown from a small boutique studio in New York City to a global fitness authority with offerings that include a robust virtual and on-demand library of classes, certified trainers, studios in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, and a growing line of patented equipment and programming. Available worldwide via the P.volve app and online , P.volve is headquartered in New York City and operates in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and follow the brand on Instagram .

About Dr. Nima Alamdari PhD, Physiology

Dr. Nima Alamdari is an Honorary Professor of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Exeter. He was previously faculty at Harvard University where he researched muscle metabolism and function in health and disease. Dr. Nima Alamdari received a PhD in Muscle Physiology and a First Degree in Biochemistry from The University of Nottingham in the UK, and he has authored many original articles in top international peer-reviewed journals and presented at world-leading international conferences in the fields of sport science, exercise physiology and nutrition.

About Dr. Suman Tewari, MD

Dr. Suman Tewari is an obstetrician-gynecologist in Ann Arbor, MI. She has over 20 years of experience in the medical field and has been practicing with functional medicine as well. Dr. Tewari specializes in helping women with gynecologic issues – balancing hormones, addressing uterine disorders, improving sexual health, breast health, and restoring optimal wellness by addressing nutritional imbalances.

About Dr. Amy Price Hoover PT, DPT

Dr. Amy Hoover has been an expert advisor with P.volve for over two years, creating specialized programming for pelvic floor health, pre-natal, post-partum, and more. Dr. Hoover owns and operates APHysio LLC, a wellness practice where she specializes in hands-on manual therapy.

