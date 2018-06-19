PVRIS and Mavis Staples to headline REI Outessafest

Patuxent River Park on Sept. 29:

Headliner: PVRIS

Also performing: Brazilian Girls, Seratones, Lucy Dacus , Oshun, Bat Fangs, Palehound, Bibi McGill

Shakori Hills on Oct. 20:

Headliners: Mavis Staples and PVRIS

and PVRIS Also performing: Seratones, Bat Fangs, Mary Lambert , Bibi McGill , H.C. McEntire, S.E. Ward

"As we curated a diverse musical lineup for Outessafest, it was important to us to build an inclusive roster of artists," said Sally Johnson, senior manager, events marketing at REI. "We're thrilled to have Mavis Staples and PVRIS headlining. Beyond being inspiring artists, they've leant a powerful voice – Mavis Staples for her support of the American Civil Rights Movement and Lynn Gunn from PVRIS as a vocal advocate of LGBTQ and mental health topics."

Outessafest is a day-long outdoor celebration. Participants start the day off #SweatyDirtyHappy – everyone can wake up the mind by registering for OluKai's Mindful Meditation & Yoga practice or Salomon's Mindful 5K. The day will be fueled by discovery as participants learn to paddle or rock climb with REI Outdoor School and spend the afternoon and evening listening to the lineup's soaring vocals and towering melodies. Other highlights are a hammock zone for relaxing in the summer sun, inspirational speakers including Ambreen Tariq (Brown People Camping), Jenny Bruso (Unlikely Hikers) and Mirna Valerio (ultramarathon runner and body positive advocate), and outdoor classes like Urban Outdoor Essentials and Outdoor iPhone Photography. The festivals will feature surprise activations intended to be discovered by attendees throughout the day. Limited camping will be available on-site in North Carolina.

REI Outessafest partners include some of the best outdoor and lifestyle brands and products. These organizations share an interest to inspire more women to have active outdoor lives. Top partners include Black Diamond, Garmin, Hydro Flask, Leatherman, Lorissa's Kitchen, Maui Jim, Merrell, OluKai, Osprey, RXBAR, Salomon, Sea to Summit, Smartwool and Subaru of America, Inc.

Outessafest is the year's culmination of the 2018 Outessa series – retreats, festivals and a virtual join-in – designed to grow and strengthen the community of women in the outdoors. With the addition of Outessafest, the transformative Outessa experiences are now more accessible to people who live in East Coast urban environments. The Outessa series is part of REI's Force of Nature effort, announced in 2017, focused on creating more access to the outdoors for women. Force of Nature aims to level the playing field to ensure women are just as motivated and equipped as men to embrace life outside.

Tickets are available for purchase at outessa.com/festival for $100 per festival. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.



About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 16 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 152 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. You can take the trip of a lifetime with REI Adventures, a global leader in active adventure travel that runs more than 170 custom-designed itineraries worldwide. The REI Outdoor School is run by professionally-trained, expert-instructors who teach beginner- to advanced-level courses about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

