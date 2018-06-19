PVS Chemicals Announces Leadership Changes: Jim M. Nicholson Elevated to Co-Chairman of Board, David Nicholson to President and CEO

During his 23-year tenure, most recently as President and CEO, Jim M. Nicholson presided over top-and bottom-line growth, a workforce increase of over 30 percent, and the largest acquisition (ISSI) in PVS Chemicals' history. PVS teams enhanced and upgraded the firm's IT infrastructure, and expanded the PVS footprint with additional facilities and capabilities around the globe.

"It's been an honor to lead the PVS Chemicals team in managing ever greater complexity over the past several years," Jim M. Nicholson said. "Thanks to strong board guidance, our organization is well positioned for new growth. I am confident David and the PVS team will execute our strategies and manage the market opportunities inherent in our dynamic industry."

David Nicholson joined PVS in June 1999 after beginning his career in banking and private equity. He oversaw the expansion of the PVS Minibulk distribution business from three Midwest markets to 12 markets nationally. He also restructured PVS European businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany before moving to the company's corporate headquarters where he leads the teams focusing on manufacturing as well as mergers and acquisitions.



"I look forward to leading PVS and working with my brothers Tim, as COO, and John, as Executive Vice President," David Nicholson said. "We plan to build on the successes forged by our father and our brother Jim, as we focus on delivering growth and shareholder value while staying true to our vision, especially our commitment to safety."

"I couldn't be prouder of the success we've earned under Jim M. as president," James B. Nicholson said. "I'm looking forward to sharing the chairman's role with him, and we both have great expectations as David takes the reins as President and CEO."

About PVS Chemicals, Inc.



PVS Chemicals, Inc. was founded in Detroit in 1945. Today the company has more than 1,300 employees worldwide working in 13 companies and subsidiaries. PVS has facilities and operations in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. PVS holds multiple world-class certifications, and follows Responsible Care(R) and Responsible Distribution(R) chemical safety and sustainability codes. For more information, visit www.pvschemicals.com.

