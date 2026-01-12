PVT Selects GOCare and Dialpad to Elevate Customer Experience Through Integrated and AI-Enhanced Voice and Digital Channels

Community-focused broadband provider upgrades customer engagement by replacing siloed systems with a unified platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced that Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative (PVT), a broadband provider serving southeast New Mexico for more than 100 years, has selected GOCare and Dialpad as strategic partners to modernize customer engagement and deliver more connected, people-first digital experiences.

By consolidating digital customer communications via the GOCare integrated toolset, PVT is eliminating manual workflows, improving staff efficiency, and realizing a single view across voice and digital channels. The unified approach enables faster responses, better visibility across teams, and a more consistent experience for customers and employees alike.

"PVT has always put people and community first, and that philosophy guided our decision to modernize our customer experience," said Eugene McCord, CIO at PVT. "By bringing voice, messaging, digital channels, and customer data together with GOCare and Dialpad, we're better equipped to support our team and deliver the seamless, responsive experiences our customers expect."

An Integrated Customer Experience Ecosystem Positions PVT for Growth and Being "Easy to Do Business With"

As part of the initiative, PVT is consolidating and upgrading several legacy and disconnected systems to improve visibility, efficiency, and service quality. The solution set includes:

Replacing an outdated on-premises phone system with Dialpad, enabling advanced capabilities such as call transcription, call recording, and an integrated knowledge base to better support customer experience agents.

Integrating two-way SMS, web chat, and Facebook messaging into GOCare with AI human assist functions, replacing the separate SMS chat platform and giving PVT a single system of record for digital customer interactions. This includes account and service insights from integrations with NISC and Calix that accelerate agent efficiency and improve support outcomes. Integration with the Salesforce (Lead Agent) CRM also brings prospect engagement into the omnichannel GOCare Connect solution.

Implementing GOCare Pulse customer surveys, which were key decision factors for PVT's customer service leadership, enabling automation, insight-driven improvements, and continuous listening.

Replacing limited texting with GOCare Messenger, providing more robust, scalable, and customer-friendly messaging capabilities triggered from account events in the NISC iVue Connect billing system.

Launching new SMS campaigns to engage and inform customers about new offers and expansion with GOCare Reach, with use cases from both Calix Engagement Cloud and Actifai's AI sales and marketing platform.

Together, GOCare and Dialpad provide PVT with a modern, cloud-based platform that connects voice and digital experiences, improves data visibility, and supports long-term service innovation.

"Broadband providers need communications platforms that are flexible, intelligent, and easy for agents to use," said Matt Allen, RVP, Partner Sales at Dialpad. "By integrating Dialpad with GOCare, PVT gains powerful voice capabilities alongside digital and AI-driven tools that help teams work smarter and serve customers better."

Digital Experiences Purpose-Built for Broadband Providers

GOCare's platform is designed specifically for broadband service providers and integrates seamlessly with core operational systems, including contact center, billing, and network systems, allowing PVT to connect customer interactions with account and service data for faster resolution and better insights.

"PVT's decision highlights a growing shift among broadband providers away from siloed customer engagement tools toward fully integrated digital experiences," said Jason Smith, CTO of GOCare. "By co-selecting GOCare and Dialpad, PVT is modernizing its service operations while staying true to its people-first values and leveraging GOCare's integrations to common ISP platforms."

About PVT

PVT is an internet service provider headquartered in Artesia, New Mexico, with a history that dates back to 1905. PVT presently owns and operates the exchanges of Cottonwood, Hondo, Hope, Lakewood, Loco Hills, and Mayhill in Chaves, Eddy, Lincoln, and Otero counties located in Southeastern New Mexico. PVT serves customers over a 4,929 square mile area. As a cooperative, PVT's purpose is to improve the quality of life in the communities it serves.

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks—including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms—empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare's "For Operators, By Operators" ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry's challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI-first communications and agentic platform defining the next era of business conversations. From customer service to sales to unified communications, Dialpad delivers AI-enhanced experiences for customers worldwide like Randstad, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Motorola Solutions, Tractor Supply, and Texas Roadhouse.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, T-Mobile, and OMERS, Dialpad is leading the Agentic AI revolution in business communications.

SOURCE GOCare