PVTL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pivotal Software, Inc. - PVTL

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who acquired Pivotal Software, Inc. shares ("Pivotal," "PVTL" or the "Company") (NYSE: PVTL) between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California to recover damages for Pivotal investors under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (ii) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry's sentiment shifted away from Pivotal's principal products because the Company's products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 4, 2019, post-market, Pivotal reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, advising investors that "Sales execution and a complex technology landscape impacted the quarter." Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a "train wreck" and characterized the Company's operating results as "disastrous," asserting that Pivotal's "management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycle and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some 'dark days ahead' for Pivotal (and its investors)."

On this news, Pivotal's stock price fell $7.65 per share, or over 40%, to close at $10.89 per share on June 5, 2019, far below the initial public offering price of $15 per share.

