PVTL INVESTIGATION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pivotal securities, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/pvtl

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

PVTL@hbsslaw.com.

On June 4, 2019, Pivotal released a disappointing earnings report for its first quarter fiscal year 2020, revealing a decline in deferred revenue and weak billing numbers. The Company also slashed its revenue targets for its second quarter and fiscal 2020, citing "sales execution" issues and a "complex technology landscape." In downgrading the shares, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a "train wreck," dubbed Pivotal's deferred revenue and billings numbers "disastrous" and asserted that Pivotal's "management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles."

This news caused Pivotal shares to lose over 40% of its value on June 5, 2019, the Company's worst trading day yet.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether management misrepresented customer demand for its main Cloud Foundry offering," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PVTL should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PVTL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Related Links

https://www.hbsslaw.com

