PVWC kicks off Drinking Water Week highlighting tap water being "There When You Need It"

CLIFTON, N.J., May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) and partners throughout North America today kicked off Drinking Water Week, by highlighting the different ways consumers' tap water is "There When You Need It." Drinking Water Week is May 2-8 this year.

PVWC is observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock.

Whether it's a water treatment operator ensuring the safety and quality of drinking water, or a member of a distribution crew working to maintain the intricate network of pipes that wind through our community, water professionals work tirelessly to ensure tap water is there when you need it.

"Tap water continues to serve an integral role in meeting our daily hygiene needs during the coronavirus pandemic," said American Water Works Association CEO David LaFrance. "Water professionals, the infrastructure they work to design, create and maintain, and the treatment process all work in harmony to ensure safe tap water is 'There When You Need It.'"

"This past year has been challenging for all of us. Through it all the water professionals at PVWC were standing behind every drop of water that fell from the faucets of our community, every glass of water handed to a loved one across the table, and every bubble formed while washing hands to the tune of happy birthday," said PVWC's Laboratory Supervisor Dr. Suzanne DeLorenzo. "Morning, day, and night PVWC is proud to serve our community, and despite the challenges we all may face, we're always 'There when you need it' because water professionals are essential now, essential always."

To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and others throughout North America and beyond are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water and water infrastructure, especially in times of crisis.

About Drinking Water Week

For several decades, AWWA and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week, a unique opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to join together in recognizing the vital role water plays in daily lives. Free materials for download and additional information about Drinking Water Week are available at www.pvwc.com/dww2021.

PVWC is New Jersey's largest public water provider serving over 800,000 consumers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Passaic counties. Visit www.PVWC.com or follow us on Facebook (@thePVWC), Instagram (@passaic_valley_water) and/or Twitter (@PVWC).

For more information about this release please contact Bryan Frierson at 973-340-4386 or [email protected].

SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission

Related Links

www.pvwc.com

