"PW Philanthropies" was reported to Law-Enforcement Agency for Criminal Investigation

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Peter Woo (the "Office") wishes to alert members of the public in Hong Kong and worldwide about a suspicious organization known as "PW Philanthropies", whose website under the domain name (https://www.pwphilanthropies.org/) makes various unauthorised and outright irresponsible references to Mr Peter Woo Kwong-ching ("Mr Woo"; 吳光正先生 in Chinese).

In particular, it claims (a) that Mr. Woo established this alleged not-for-profit foundation in June 2013 for charity causes relating to sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, (b) that the assets of the foundation amounts to $273 million. A Mr. W.Wang (email address: Wxxxxxm@pwphilanthropies.org) claiming to be the legal advisor to Mr. Woo and PW Philanthropies, has approached members of the public with suspicious motives to solicit donations through means including invitation to seminars or gala dinners claiming attendance of senior state officials of the People's Republic of China and other high profile businessmen.

The Office solemnly clarifies that PW Philanthropies is not established by Mr. Woo as alleged, nor does it have Mr. Woo's knowledge or approval to establish such a purported organization.

The Office hereby declares that Mr. Woo does not have any connection with this website, nor that any information contained therein is authorized by Mr. Woo and in any way related to Mr. Woo or his associated companies.

The Office has reported these unauthorised and outright irresponsible acts to the law-enforcement agencies for criminal investigation, and reserves all rights to take appropriate legal actions against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, neither Mr. Woo nor the Office shall be accountable for any offers or proposals made by this organization and any donations made in this connection.

Any parties who have communications or financial transactions with PW Philanthropies are advised to contact any local police station or the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force immediately.

Meanwhile, any parties approached by any organisations with purported connections with Mr. Woo should verify the authenticity via enquiries@21182118.com.

SOURCE The Office of Peter Woo Kwong Ching