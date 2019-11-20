PWA Store Adds Cool New App Categories to its Store

WARRENTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PWA Store, users' first choice to download progressive web apps, now introduces a bunch of cool new app categories to its store. Apps on the PWA store can be downloaded on multiple mobile devices including iOS, Android, and more. Their latest update has added over 10 new categories of apps and hundreds of apps are being added to it by the minute.

PWA Store has app categories like business, charity, fashion etc. There is an app for every user, thanks to a catalogue made up of thousands of apps. This innovative app store suggests and curates a personalized list of apps based on a user's past searches, major events, and other chosen factors. It also allows users to conduct a keyword search to let the users find the exact apps they're looking for.

"PWA Store provides users with thousands of newly created PWA apps in over 30 categories. Users can find exactly the kind of app they're looking for. Unlike other app stores, a user does not need to register to download apps which gives them a certain privacy. All users can download their apps from anywhere in the world. We wish to provide free apps to all our users," said CEO Scot Small.

PWA Store is a leading store for downloading progressive web apps. Powered by Appy Pie, it also features apps made with their no code app builder. Appy Pie app builder allows creators to make apps with zero coding or programming. The market leading app builder also lets users publish apps with custom branding across app stores.

About PWA Store

PWA Store is the fastest growing digital distribution platform for progressive web apps, allowing users to browse and download progressive web apps on their iOS and Android mobiles and smartphones.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pwastore.com/

Media Contact

Scot Small

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617

SOURCE PWA Store

Related Links

https://www.pwastore.com

