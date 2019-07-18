PWA Store Now Allows Users to Download PWA from 30+ Categories

, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PWA Store, one of the most popular progressive web apps stores, is now allowing its users to easily explore and download progressive web apps on their Android and iOS smartphones from among more than 30 categories. Available for free, these progressive web apps will be displayed to the users based on their past activities, locations, major events and other chosen factors.

At the PWA Store, users can find apps in categories like business, charity, entertainment, real estate, restaurant, wedding, and many others. Delivering an app like experience, the progressive web apps are deployed through highly secure servers, consume less data and can be accessed even in the offline mode.

"At PWA Store, we have thousands of progressive web apps available in more than 30 categories, which are displayed to you depending on your past activities, actions you're trying to complete, locations, and more," said Scot Small, CEO of PWA Store. "The store allows you to find apps by name and keyword searches. These collections are curated automatically to ensure that they display the best apps to users," he added.

PWA Store is one of the leading progressive web stores that allow Appy Pie users to publish their progressive web apps without any extra cost. Users with no coding skills or experience can make use of Appy Pie no code DIY platform to create mobile and progressive web apps for Android and iOS, and directly go live on PWA Store.

PWA Store is the fastest growing digital distribution platform for progressive web apps, allowing users to browse and download progressive web apps on their iOS and Android mobiles and smartphones.

