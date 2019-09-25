PwC Joins CCH Tagetik Application Marketplace with Tax Provision and Reporting App

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals announced today the addition of the PwC Tax Provision & Reporting Application to its Application Marketplace.

Launched last year, the Application Marketplace is an easy-to-use shop window for CCH Tagetik's community to access purpose-built solutions which take advantage of the CCH Tagetik platform's extensibility and considerable capabilities.

PwC's Global Tax Provision & Reporting Application is designed to help enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the corporate tax provision & reporting cycle. In addition to corporate tax provision and reporting functionality, it includes country-by-country reporting (CbC) and strategic management insights for tax.

Applicable to all industries, the app fully utilizes the strengths of CCH Tagetik. It offers seamless integration between finance and tax, making it unique in the market for tax solutions, according to PwC.

PwC's application is available as a basic CCH Tagetik configuration (both as a pre-packaged solution and as a starter kit), but allows customization depending on the customer's specific needs.

The main features comprise: full tax accounting; current tax calculation; loss compensation schedule; deferred tax calculation; ETR reconciliation; and strategic tax management.

Available to the whole CCH Tagetik community, the Application Marketplace is an extension of CCH Tagetik's Partner Program, including resellers, consultants and technology service providers. Visitors see a list of available apps along with descriptions, key functions and benefits, screen shots, demo URLs (if available) plus contact information.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY)

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Greta Bartoli

Wolter Kluwer CCH Tagetik

Office +39-058-396-811

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com



Jonathan Roberts

Pryor Roberts

+44-(0)-796-071-6573

jonathan@pryorroberts.com

SOURCE CCH Tagetik