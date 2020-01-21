PwC Joins the Qualtrics Partner Network to Help Enterprises Scale and Measure Business Impact of their Customer and Employee Experience Programs

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, and part of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), announced today that PwC will join the Qualtrics Partner Network . The partnership expands PwC's existing SAP relationship and enables organizations who standardize their customer and employee experience programs on the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to leverage PwC's industry-leading advisory services and methodology called "Return on Experience." This will enable executives and senior leaders to close experience gaps even faster and measure the business impact of improved customer and employee experiences.

Developed by PwC, the Return on Experience methodology is a system of metrics that measures how an organization's customer and employee experience programs impact critical business metrics such as customer loyalty and retention, employee productivity, and time-to-market (or pace of innovation). PwC will also provide advisory services to Qualtrics customers, including advanced people analytics research, employee engagement programs, and operational strategy optimization.

"Building brand equity is no longer solely dependent on delivering products – it has become increasingly driven by the customer and employee experiences organizations provide their stakeholders," said Matt Egol, Principal of Digital Strategy and Innovation, PwC. "Qualtrics is uniquely positioned to collaborate with PwC as the leading experience management platform capable of delivering value across customer and employee experiences that drive the bottom line. We look forward to expanding our relationship with SAP."

Joint PwC and Qualtrics customers who leverage the Qualtrics XM Platform will be able to:

Standardize their customer and employee experience programs on Qualtrics, instead of in traditional silos across disparate systems.

Act on insights from their experience data (X-data™), such as employee engagement or customer feedback, combined with operational data (O-data™), such as employee attrition or customer lifetime value, from their existing HCM or CRM systems and processes of choice. This can include operational systems such as SAP® C/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA®, or SAP SuccessFactors®.

Align and prioritize focus areas of improvement at every meaningful touchpoint across customer and employee lifecycles.

Connect their customer and employee experience programs to the bottom line, such as sales, customer retention, employee attrition, and more.

"Organizations need the right experts and technology to proactively manage, predict, and exceed customer and employee expectations. The combination of PwC's renowned digital transformation practice and Qualtrics' leadership in experience management will empower organizations to focus on delivering great experiences that ultimately impact a company's business outcomes," said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. "As a result, organizations can holistically measure and take action on improving their customer and employee experience programs to create a competitive advantage in their industries."

