PwC to Help Organizations Transform Agentic Customer Engagement and Service with OpenAI

New solutions combine advanced AI with industry expertise to deliver personalized, efficient, and scalable customer experiences

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PwC US today announced the launch of agentic contact and service solutions, developed with OpenAI, to help organizations reimagine customer engagement and service through its agentic front office approach. By bringing together marketing, sales, commerce, and service within an integrated, AI-enabled operating model, organizations can create an intelligent customer edge, one where customer-facing functions operate with greater connection, speed, and insight across the end-to-end customer journey.

The solutions combine PwC's industry, customer transformation and implementation expertise with OpenAI frontier models to help organizations modernize customer service operations, improve service experiences and unlock greater business value across customer-facing functions. "Customer expectations continue to evolve, placing greater demands on organizations to deliver relevant, responsive, and seamless experiences at every interaction," said Ian Kahn, Customer & Commercial Excellence Platform Leader, PwC US. "By combining advanced AI capabilities with deep industry knowledge and transformation experience, we're helping clients modernize customer service operations, improve productivity and create more intelligent, choreographed experiences that drive measurable business outcomes."

As organizations navigate increasing service complexity and rising customer expectations, traditional operating models can limit their ability to scale effectively. PwC's agentic contact and service solutions combine AI-powered customer engagement capabilities that improve customer outcomes, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost to serve, and enable service teams to focus more time on moments that require human judgement, empathy, and trust.

At the center of this offering is PwC's AI-powered voice and digital agent capability, developed alongside OpenAI. With OpenAI multimodal APIs, the solution enables more natural, context-aware conversations that can understand intent, take action, and improve over time. The result is more human-like interactions paired with greater operational efficiency and a more connected service experience.

A differentiated collaboration

PwC is among the first organizations working closely to bring this capability to market with OpenAI, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing enterprise AI for the benefit of our mutual clients and their end customers. Together, PwC and OpenAI are helping translate emerging AI capabilities into enterprise-ready solutions that support customer service operations, contact center platforms, and broader commercial functions.

"PwC brings the industry expertise, transformation experience, and enterprise delivery capabilities needed to turn AI ambition into measurable outcomes," said Colleen Kapase, Vice President of Strategic Global Partnerships and Ecosystems, OpenAI. "Through the OpenAI Partner Network, we're working with partners like PwC to help organizations deploy agentic AI in real-world service environments, creating more connected, responsive, and intelligent experiences for customers while driving greater impact across the front office."

Dedicated Center of Excellence

To accelerate innovation and client adoption, PwC has established a dedicated agentic contact and service solutions Center of Excellence (CoE) with OpenAI, bringing together specialists across AI, engineering, customer service, and industry domains. The CoE focuses on accelerating innovation, advancing solutions built with OpenAI, and enabling faster deployment for clients across sectors.

Together, PwC and OpenAI help organizations embed AI into core business processes to drive growth, efficiency, and reinvention. By combining strategy, implementation, and scaling capabilities, PwC works alongside clients to turn AI potential into sustained business value, helping create customer experiences that are not only more efficient, but more intelligent, responsive, and trusted.

You can learn more about how PwC and OpenAI are helping drive impact here:

https://www.pwc.com/us/en/technology/alliances/openai.html

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into a competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help clients build, accelerate and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

SOURCE PwC