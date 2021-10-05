PWCC Introduces Monthly Auction With Industry-First Extended Bidding Features

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PWCC Marketplace, the leading trading card marketplace for buyers and sellers, announced the introduction of a new Monthly Auction platform that will debut on October 7. The first Monthly Auction will feature over 40,000 cards, the largest PWCC auction to date, and offer new extended bidding features that will create excitement during the close of the auction, keeping collectors engaged throughout the entire experience.

"When we developed our Monthly Auction platform, we took a look at auctions throughout our industry and saw an opportunity to make extended bidding more engaging," said Jesse Craig, Director of Business Development for PWCC Marketplace. "Our new accelerated timer model will give auction participants a fast-paced competitive auction experience that will be as, if not more, exciting than sitting at an in-person auction."

Bidding in the first Monthly Auction will open on October 7 and close on six consecutive nights beginning October 24 starting with baseball, followed by basketball, football, hockey, soccer, miscellaneous sports, and TCG (i.e., Pokémon and Magic the Gathering) in that order. On October 29th, the night following the final closing, the Monthly Auction will feature a 'Round 2' to auction any duplicate cards. This second round will take place each month the day after the closing of the first round. The Monthly Auction has already garnered confidence from the market pre-launch, enabling PWCC to offer the most cards that the company has ever offered in an auction.

The Monthly Auction includes a new extending bidding model, which allows clients to participate in a fast-paced, competitive, and friendly auction-closing experience. While extended bidding has long been a feature of PWCC's Premier Auctions, this is the first time the feature is being applied to its Monthly Auction experience. It ensures that the winner willing to pay the most wins, while also closing the auction as quickly as possible to keep the experience secure and professional.

The extended bidding period will begin at 7:00 p.m. PST with a 60 second countdown. Any item that receives two more bids will move to extended bidding. Any asset still active after 7:30 p.m. PST will close if it does not receive a bid within a 5-minute period and any asset still active after 8:00 p.m. PST will close if it does not receive a bid within a 1-minute period. A single day's auction will be considered fully closed once the extended bidding clock expires with no bids placed.

Investors and collectors who want to participate in PWCC's Monthly Auctions can do so with a variety of payment methods including credit cards (for purchases of up to $10,000, ACH, wire, checks and bitcoin/crypto currency including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, WBTC, and Stablecoins).

For more information on PWCC Marketplace's Monthly Auction, please visit: https://www.pwccmarketplace.com/.

About PWCC:

Established in 1998, PWCC is the leader in the trading card investment market and features robust analytics tools, buy/sell marketplaces, secure storage including asset appraisal and insurance, and capital lending services. In 2019, PWCC launched Vault, a highly secure, bank-style vault located in Oregon, a sales-tax-free state. Vault members receive a unique mailing address, a digital portfolio of their trading card assets, one-click selling on the Auction and Vault Marketplaces, and access to capital loans, using their trading card collection as collateral. PWCC is committed to providing the tools and services to assist collectors and investors in the trading card industry.

