PWSC Appoints Paul Weckerly as President and CEO

PCF Insurance Services

08 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

Promotion Supports PWSC's Legacy of Homebuilding and Risk Management Expertise

CHANTILLY, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Warranty Service Corporation (PWSC) today announced the promotion of Paul Weckerly to President and CEO. He succeeds Tyler Gordy, who led the company from 2017 to 2023.

Weckerly joined PWSC as Vice President and General Counsel in 2018 and has played a critical role in its growth over the past five years, making him the clear choice to lead the company going forward.

Paul Weckerly, President and CEO of Professional Warranty Service Corporation (PWSC)
"PWSC has been a trusted name in homebuilder warranties since the mid-1990s, and I'm proud of the work we've done in the past few years to continue that tradition," said Gordy. "We've maintained the values and expertise that have always made PWSC a world-class partner while making great strides to modernize our approach and mitigate even more risk for our customers. Paul has been instrumental in everything we've done, so I leave knowing the company could not be in better hands."

Gordy and Weckerly have guided PWSC through phenomenal growth together. In the past two years, they've re-branded the company, introduced new technologies and launched a suite of successful products, including a builder's risk insurance program and a warranty program for property managers. Their crowning achievement occurred last year when PWSC was acquired by PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm.

"Paul's proven ability to navigate complex risk management challenges in the homebuilding industry, as well as his strategic mindset, will help PWSC continue its growth trajectory," said Jenni Lee Crocker, President of PCF Insurance Services. "He will strike the perfect balance of consistency and innovation for the PWSC leadership team."

Weckerly possesses 20 years of homebuilding and construction defect litigation experience. As the company's new leader, he's driven to continue PWSC's growth through a continued focus on quality, thought leadership and the industry expertise for which PWSC is known.

"We really have something special at PWSC, and I'm both thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to lead PWSC through its next phase," said Weckerly. "Our team has hands-on homebuilding experience that enables us to bring a unique perspective when serving our clients. When you pair that with our strong carrier relationships and a supportive parent company like PCF, it's a true differentiator."

About PWSC

PWSC is a nationally recognized warranty and insurance provider, protecting more than 1.9 million homes, homeowners, and America's top builders and property managers. As the housing market continues to evolve, so does PWSC. With over a century of combined in-house builder experience with multiple top 10 builders, the PWSC team leads the charge in offering groundbreaking, comprehensive risk management solutions to the residential construction and real estate industries. For more information, visit pwsc.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

