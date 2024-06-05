PWT Expands Sales Team To Meet Demand, Accelerate National Growth

Four new Area Business Development Managers cement sales growth ambitions across the country

BURLINGTON, Wash., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PWT , a top manufacturer of full-line engineered wood products (EWP) and creator of the world's first manufacturer-treated laminated veneer lumber (LVL), has announced the arrival of four new sales leaders who will support sales growth. Bishop Biddix, Keith Graves, Sean Nuedling, and Mark Thompson will serve as Business Development Managers across the Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Southeast, and Northwest, respectively. They will support the company's growth goals from coast to coast.

"Our new hires bring a diverse set of backgrounds and skill sets to the table. They each have a deep understanding of our industry that will further support PWT's commitment to effective collaboration and end-to-end distributor partnership," said Matt Caissie, PWT Vice President of Distributor Management & Sales. "Expanding our boundaries is exciting, and we're ambitious to continue growing at the rate we have established thanks to the expertise of these new additions to our sales team."

Biddix earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and two advanced degrees from Louisiana State University and NC State University. He grew up in the lumber business and has spent his career in all verticals of the industry. Most recently, he managed a four-state territory as a Member Sales Manager for LBM Advantage. At PWT, he will serve the Mid-Atlantic region as a part of Scott Reynolds' Eastern region sales team.

Graves comes from a similarly impressive background with more than 20 years in the engineered wood products (EWP) industry. His previous experience includes stints at Trus Joist, MacMillan Bloedel, Weyerhaeuser, Willamette, and RedBuilt. He joins JD Dombek's team, who PWT brought on as Western Regional Business Development Manager in March 2024, and will focus on growing PWT's presence in the Southwest.

Nuedling joins the Eastern region sales team under Scott Reynolds, heading up growth initiatives in the Southeast. He has spent the last 20+ years servicing every major retailer and builder in the industry, most recently working as a Senior Engineered Wood Territory Manager for Boise Cascade.

Thompson brings 13 years of domestic and international EWP and softwood lumber experience to PWT, with stints at Trus Joist and Weyerhaeuser, as well as a stint at Woodtec Global selling I-Joists, LVL, and LSL in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and China. His dedication to the industry earned him an appointment as President of the MSR Lumber Producers Council. Thompson joins JD Dombek's team, with a focus on covering the Northwestern region.

This news closely follows PWT's appointment of Steve Killgore as Special Advisor to the Board and the promotion of JD Dombek and Scott Reynolds to Regional Business Development Managers in early 2024. As a whole, this team expansion reflects PWT's ongoing commitment to pushing EWP standards forward. To learn more about the creator of the world's first manufacturer-treated LVL, visit pwtewp.com or stay connected on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About PWT

Since 1998, PWT has been one of the world's top producers of engineered wood products. PWT's extensive portfolio of EWP—from I-Joists, untreated LVL Beams and Headers, and untreated LVL columns to Treated LVL Joists and Beams—meets the needs of home builders and decking professionals across North America with innovative solutions and an unrelenting focus on quality. Headquartered in Burlington, Washington, PWT operates factories in Washington, California, North Carolina, and British Columbia. PWT is the proud creator of the world's first manufacturer-treated laminated veneer lumber (LVL), PWT Treated™ LVL, which offers superior strength, uniformity, and an industry-leading 25-year warranty against damage from decay, fungal rot, and wood-destroying insects thanks to its proprietary treatment with TRU-CORE® Technology. For more information, visit https://pwtewp.com/ .

SOURCE PWT